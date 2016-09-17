Yoder, Jung pace DHS cross country teams at Bismarck meet

BISMARCK — The Dickinson High girls cross country team placed seventh on Saturday at the Bismarck High Invite, and the boys team placed 12th, at McDowell Dam.

Senior Elizabeth Yoder paced the Midgets girls team with a ninth-place finish in 19 minutes, 41.21 seconds. Freshman Aleigha Villars was 39th in 21:41.27 and senior Chelsea Anderson was 46th in 21:52.24. Junior Emily Keller was 74th for the Midgets in 23:06.05, and sophomore Gracie O’Brien was 88th in 23:49.82, completing the scoring for Dickinson at 257.

Grand Forks Central took the top spot in the girls team competition with a combined score of 86 thanks in large part to three finishers in the top five.

On the boys side, the Midgets had a team score of 342, led by freshman Aiden Jung’s 29th-place finish in 17:32.21. Eighth-grader Brady Yoder was second for Dickinson, finishing in 18:23.21 for 56th place. Dickinson’s scoring was completed by Austin Raatz (81st, 19:23.17), Brayden Groll (87th, 19:42.33) and Ethan Dietz (89th, 19:47.40).

New Town won the boys division with a team score of 37, paced by Jalen Chase (first, 15:57.29), Chace Hale (third, 16:12.53) and Jaiven Hale (sixth, 16:33.02) all finishing in the top 10.

Boys team scores: 1, New Town 37. 2, Bismarck Century 76. 3, Bismarck High 106. 4, Grand Forks Red River 123. 5, Bismarck Legacy 142. 6, Minot 179. 7, West Fargo Sheyenne 223. 8, Fargo South 240. 9, Grand Forks Central 243. 10, Williston 261. 11, Mandan 320. 12, Dickinson High 342. 13, Watford City 442. 14, Jamestown 446. 15, Standing Rock 484. 16, Southern McLean 566.

Boys Individuals: 1, Jalen Chase, NT, 15:57.29. 2, Ben Hutchinson, GFRR, 16:08.15. 3, Chace Hale, NT, 16:12.53. 4, Munir Isahak, FS, 16:18.90. 5, Evan Sayler, BC, 16:20.22. 6, Jaiven Hale, NT, 16:33.02. 7, Muqsuin Hussein, FS, 16:25.16. 8, Austin Wald, BC, 16:35.31. 9, Beau Brannan, BL, 16:37.67. 10, Richie Osborn, GFC, 16:43.10.

Girls team scores: 1. Grand Forks Central 86. 2. Century 88. 3. Minot 105. 4. Bismarck 117. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne 151. 6. Jamestown 196. 7. Dickinson 257. 8. Mandan 336. 9. Fargo South 383. 10. Legacy 388. 11. Southern McLean 399. 12. Stanley 449. 13. Killdeer 464. 14. Max 484. 15. Parshall 504.

Girls individuals: 1. Karly Ackley, GFC, 17:20.23. 2. Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, B, 18:29.15. 3. Kelby Anderson, BC, 18:47.72. 4. Alexis Roehl, GFC, 18:47.72. 5. Rachel Torrey, GFC, 19:10.97. 6. Meghan Ford, J, 19:23.70. 7. Callie Clausnitzer, B, 19:30.27. 8. Kayla Ogle, WC, 19:30.74. 9. Elizabeth Yoder, D, 19:41.21. 10. Amber Stevahn, SC, 19:45.49.