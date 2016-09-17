Midgets volleyball splits road matches

BELCOURT — The Dickinson High volleyball team split a pair of road matches this weekend, losing in three sets at Jamestown on Friday and winning in a sweep on Saturday at Turtle Mountain.

Against Turtle Mountain, Dickinson High middle hitters Mariah Mortensen and Morgan Kainz both had 10 kills. Outside hitters Lexi Jordheim and Jayde Lawlar chipped in nine and six kills, respectively, for the Midgets, who won in set scores of 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.

Lauren Jorda supplied 29 assists and eight digs, and the Midgets received three service aces each from Paige Schweitzer and Aspen Galster.

Against the Blue Jays on Friday, Jordheim led the Midgets with five kills, and Lawlar and Mortensen followed with three each. Mortensen also added six blocks.

Jamestown won by set scores of 25-16, 25-15, 25-18.

Jamestown 3, Dickinson High 0

D 16 15 18—0

J 25 25 25—3

Kills: D, Lexi Jordheim 5, Jayde Lawlar 3, Mariah Mortensen 3.

Blocks: D, Mortensen 6.

Aces: D, none.

Digs: D, Sarah Dobitz 13, Jordheim 8.

Assists: D, Lauren Jorda 13.

Dickinson High 3, Turtle Mountain 0

D 25 25 25—3

TM 17 20 14—0

Kills: D, Mariah Mortensen 10, Morgan Kainz 10, Lexi Jordheim 9, Jayde Lawlar 6.

Blocks: D, Kainz 2, Mortensen 2.

Aces: D, Paige Schweitzer 3, Aspen Galster 3.

Digs: D, Sarah Dobitz 8, Lauren Jorda 8, Galster 7.

Assists: D, Jorda 29.