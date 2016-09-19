Midgets swimming and diving fourth at UND meet

GRAND FORKS — The Dickinson High girls swimming and diving team placed fourth at the UND Invite on Saturday with 296 team points.

Brianna Ashworth came away with a second-place finish in the 100-meter breaststroke (1 minute, 15.35 seconds) and a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:25.68).

Katie Jankowski placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.33) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:26.80).

Hannah Rathgeber (1:12.24) and Reilley Meyer (1:16.30) placed fourth and seventh, respectively, in the 100 butterfly. Korie Riely was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:10.23) and seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:49.89).

The relay team of Reily, Ashworth, Rathgaber and Haley Rodakowski combined to take third in the 200 medley relay in 2:07.19.

Rodakowski was also seventh in the 50 freestyle (28.07) and teamed with Jankowski, Kara Wanner and Reily to take fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.96.

Team scores: 1, Minot 402. 2, Williston 341. 3, Grand Forks Central 323. 4, Dickinson High 296. 5, Bismarck High 278. 6, Grand Forks Red River 258.

50 freestyle: 1, Lauryn MacLeod, GFRR, 26.49. 7, Haley Rodakowski, D, 28.07. 10, Kara Wanner, D, 28.42.

100 backstroke: 1, Liddy Ohe, GFRR, 1:03.14. 9, Hillary Moberg, D, 1:17.03.

100 breaststroke: 1, Jenny Logan, W, 1:09.11. 2, Brianna Ashworth, D, 1:15.35. 5, Katie Jankowski, D, 1:18.33.

100 butterfly: 1, Demi Peterson, W, 1:04.53. 4, Hannah Rathgeber, D, 1:12.24. 7, Reilley Meyer, D, 1:16.30.

100 freestyle: 1, Emma Hepper, B, 55.67. 8, Wanner, D, 1:01.76.

200 freestyle: 1, Alexis Ljunggren, GFC, 1:56.11. 5, Korie Riely, D, 2:10.23. 8, Rodakowski, D, 2:12.98.

200 individual medley: 1, Rylie Webb, Min, 2:14.80. 3, Ashworth, D, 2:25.68. 4, Jankowski, D, 2:26.80.

200 medley relay: 1, Williston, 1:56.74. 3, Dickinson (Riely, Ashworth, Hannah Rathgeber, Rodakowski), 2:07.19.

500 freestyle: 1, Ljunggren, GFC, 5:11.66. 7, Riely, D, 5:49.89.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Bismarck, 1:46.31. 4, Dickinson (Jankowski, Wanner, Rodakowski, Riely), 1:50.96.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Minot, 3:49.39. 6, Dickinson (Jankowski, Wanner, Meyer, Ashworth), 4:12.55.

1-meter diving: 1, Addisyn Widdel, Min, 377.80. 6, Jaydin Decker, D, 242.80.