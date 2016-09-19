Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Midgets swimming and diving fourth at UND meet

    By Parker Cotton Today at 10:29 p.m.

    GRAND FORKS — The Dickinson High girls swimming and diving team placed fourth at the UND Invite on Saturday with 296 team points.

    Brianna Ashworth came away with a second-place finish in the 100-meter breaststroke (1 minute, 15.35 seconds) and a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:25.68).

    Katie Jankowski placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.33) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:26.80).

    Hannah Rathgeber (1:12.24) and Reilley Meyer (1:16.30) placed fourth and seventh, respectively, in the 100 butterfly. Korie Riely was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:10.23) and seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:49.89).

    The relay team of Reily, Ashworth, Rathgaber and Haley Rodakowski combined to take third in the 200 medley relay in 2:07.19.

    Rodakowski was also seventh in the 50 freestyle (28.07) and teamed with Jankowski, Kara Wanner and Reily to take fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.96.

    Team scores: 1, Minot 402. 2, Williston 341. 3, Grand Forks Central 323. 4, Dickinson High 296. 5, Bismarck High 278. 6, Grand Forks Red River 258.

    50 freestyle: 1, Lauryn MacLeod, GFRR, 26.49. 7, Haley Rodakowski, D, 28.07. 10, Kara Wanner, D, 28.42.

    100 backstroke: 1, Liddy Ohe, GFRR, 1:03.14. 9, Hillary Moberg, D, 1:17.03.

    100 breaststroke: 1, Jenny Logan, W, 1:09.11. 2, Brianna Ashworth, D, 1:15.35. 5, Katie Jankowski, D, 1:18.33.

    100 butterfly: 1, Demi Peterson, W, 1:04.53. 4, Hannah Rathgeber, D, 1:12.24. 7, Reilley Meyer, D, 1:16.30.

    100 freestyle: 1, Emma Hepper, B, 55.67. 8, Wanner, D, 1:01.76.

    200 freestyle: 1, Alexis Ljunggren, GFC, 1:56.11. 5, Korie Riely, D, 2:10.23. 8, Rodakowski, D, 2:12.98.

    200 individual medley: 1, Rylie Webb, Min, 2:14.80. 3, Ashworth, D, 2:25.68. 4, Jankowski, D, 2:26.80.

    200 medley relay: 1, Williston, 1:56.74. 3, Dickinson (Riely, Ashworth, Hannah Rathgeber, Rodakowski), 2:07.19.

    500 freestyle: 1, Ljunggren, GFC, 5:11.66. 7, Riely, D, 5:49.89.

    200 freestyle relay: 1, Bismarck, 1:46.31. 4, Dickinson (Jankowski, Wanner, Rodakowski, Riely), 1:50.96.

    400 freestyle relay: 1, Minot, 3:49.39. 6, Dickinson (Jankowski, Wanner, Meyer, Ashworth), 4:12.55.

    1-meter diving: 1, Addisyn Widdel, Min, 377.80. 6, Jaydin Decker, D, 242.80.

    Explore related topics:sportsMidgetsdickinson high midgetsDickinson High girls swimming and divingprep sportshigh school swimming and diving
    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
    Advertisement
    randomness