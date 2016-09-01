Search
    Charity fishing tournament to be held Sunday

    By Kalsey Stults Today at 10:15 p.m.

    DUNN CENTER—A charity fishing tournament will be held Sunday at the Little Missouri recreation center north of Dunn Center.

    Skip's Bait Box owners Shawn and Kylene Williams are hosting the inaugural event.

    Money raised for and during the event will benefit the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center, Toys for Tots and St. John's Food Pantry.

    A $50 entry fee plus five perishable food items will give attendees the opportunity to fish in the tournament.

    The first 150 participants will receive a walleye tournament kit and there will be a 50/50 raffle to win a rifle.

    Concessions and bait will be available on site.

    For more information contact Shawn Willis at 701-690-9808.

