Dickinson men awarded Game and Fish Instructors of the Year

Dave Urlacher and Troy Anderson received Team Instructors of the Year for their efforts in Dickinson with hunter safety education. (Press Photo by Kalsey Stults)

Two Dickinson men were shocked to learn they had won an award from the North Dakota Game and Fish on Saturday during the volunteer appreciation event at MacLean Bottoms Shooting Range in Bismarck.

Dave Urlacher and Troy Anderson almost didn't show up to accept the Team Instructors of the Year award because they were taking a break from their efforts as hunter safety educators to embark on their own outdoor excursions.

"He was going to go hunting and I was going to go fishing," Anderson said. "Then they called us and said, 'We need you guys to show up for teaching at the academy.' It was like 'OK, what's going on?'"

Urlacher and Anderson shared their field days course to fellow hunter safety educators during the academy, a workshop for educators, in Medora this past year.

They are the only two in the state, as of now, that incorporate a field day training with their students.

"Either we're the only two dumb enough or smart enough to teach the field days," Urlacher said.

During the field days training, students are put in real-life situations outside of their classroom with 3-D targets acting as the animal.

Students have to navigate the terrain as if they are holding a live firing gun. They also have to make decisions on if they would or would not take certain shots in any given scenario.

Urlacher said while it was great honor to be recognized for their efforts by the Game and Fish Department, it's also humbling that they are able to educate students in the community.

"We get a lot of nice thank you cards and things," he said. "It kind of feels good but in a lot of ways it's humbling because these people are trusting their kids with you. It's a great honor but humbling to boot."

Urlacher and Anderson have almost 35 years of experience in teaching hunter safety combined. They will be starting their next class on Monday and have hopes to bring a women's only hunter safety course to Dickinson soon.

"We want to send out students that we would be happy to go hunting with," Urlacher said. "The kind of students we wouldn't be afraid to go hunting with, that's the kind of students we want to turn out. That's what our goal is."