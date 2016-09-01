Dakota Recreation Report for Sept. 2

• Sept. 2: Archery deer and pronghorn (lottery license only) opens.

• Sept. 7: Missouri River Early Canada Goose Zone closes.

• Sept. 10-11: Becoming an Outdoors-Woman canoe workshop, Lake Metigoshe State Park.

• Sept. 10: Partridge, ruffed grouse, sharp-tailed grouse, tree squirrel seasons open.

• Sept. 15: Early Canada Goose season closes, remainder of the state.

Tournaments

• Sept. 10: Lake Sakakawea, Beulah Bay; Missouri River, Graner's Bottoms.

Fishing

• N.D. Game & Fish Dept. Dist. game wardens: No reports from southwestern lakes. Salmon remain good on the east end of Lake Sakakawea around the dam. Walleye spotty.

• Beulah, Dakota Waters Resort, Lake Sakakawea: Walleye activity slowed slightly. Work points west around Beaver Bay in 25 to 35 feet using spinners and bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers. Also try crankbaits.

• Bismarck, Dakota Tackle, Missouri River/area lakes: Salmon remain good on Lake Sakakawea. Missouri River slow.

• Dickinson, Andrus Outdoors, Lake Sakakawea/area lakes: Walleye moved deep in 28 to 40 feet with increasing success with minnows. Also try nightcrawlers with success throughout much of the midsection of Lake Sakakawea. Camels Hump Dam producing trout. Odland Dam continues producing perch. Lake Tschida and Indian Creek Dam slow.

• Dickinson, Runnings Farm & Fleet, Lake Sakakawea/area lakes: West end and midsection of Lake Sakakawea remains good for walleye. Try working a little shallower in 15 to 25 feet using live bait rigs and nightcrawlers. Not many anglers on Lake Tschida but look for some improving success.

• Elgin, Anderson Bait & Tackle, Lake Tschida: Improving trout success along the spillway.

• Garrison, Cenex Bait & Tackle, Lake Sakakawea: Fair walleye success on the east end of Lake Sakakawea working main lake structure in 30 to 40 feet. Try Douglas or Garrison bays. No reports from Lake Audubon.

• Garrison, Indian Hills Resort, Lake Sakakawea: Walleye moved deeper in 35 to 45 feet.

• Mandan, Southside MVP, Missouri River/area lakes: Minimal activity on the Mandan side of the Missouri River with restricted access yet.

• Mandaree, McKenzie Bay Marina, Lake Sakakawea: Walleye moving back into the Little Missouri Arm. Work deep in 20 to 30 feet with spinners and bottom bouncers and nightcrawlers. Bite is also switching to minnows.

• New Town, Scenic 23, Lake Sakakawea: Continued fair to good walleye success in the Van Hook Arm and river portion of Lake Sakakawea around the New Town area. Move deeper using jigs or Lindy rigs with nightcrawlers or leeches, if available.

• New Town, Van Hook Bait & Tackle, Lake Sakakawea: Continued fair to good walleye success in deeper water around 25 to 35 feet south and southwest of Shell Island. Work structure with spinners and nightcrawlers.

• Pick City, Scott's Bait & Tackle, Lake Sakakawea/Missouri River: Best shore success remains at night from the rocks casting crankbaits for walleye. Overall walleye success slowed downriver but try around the campground loop. Continued catfish success during the day using frozen smelt from both boat and shore in the tailrace and river. Lake Sakakawea producing salmon in 80 to 120 feet over deeper water during the day. However, last week's wind and cooler weather is making it more difficult to pattern salmon. Better success in the day rather than at night. Try flashers and squids or herring. Walleye remain fair but be prepared to move around a lot to locate fish. Try spinners and bottom bouncers in 17 feet or 40 to 45 feet with jigging baits. Best success is early morning before 10 a.m. and the key is to move around to locate fish. Try Alcatraz, Steinke or Douglas bays, or the north side of Mallard Island.

• Watford City, One-Stop, Lake Sakakawea: Continued good walleye success around the New Town area. Tobacco Garden area fair.

• Watford City, Tobacco Garden Resort, Lake Sakakawea: Angler activity somewhat quiet but those going out still want to work deep. Walleye are nice-sized and healthy, though.

• Williston, Scenic Sports, Lake Sakakawea/Missouri River: West end of Lake Sakakawea slowed with better success from White Earth Bay to the east. Water clarity improving in the Missouri River with improving walleye success, as well. Try minnows. Blacktail Dam producing bluegill. Trenton Lake producing occasional crappie.

Hunting

• Deer: Look for the potential for better deer numbers with archery season underway. Not much movement yet with hot weather, however.

• Doves: Fair numbers remain throughout much of the state but birds will bunch and move with cooler weather. Take advantage of the numbers early in the season.

Numbers to know

• N.D. Game & Fish Dept. main Bismarck office: 701-328-6300; website, gf.nd.gov.

• N.D. Game & Fish Dept. Dickinson office: 701-227-7431.

• Report All Poachers: 800-472-2121 or 701-328-9921.

• U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bismarck, website: www.fws.gov/northdakotafieldoffice.