Dakota Recreation Report for Sept. 9

• Sept. 16: Youth deer season opens.

• Sept. 17: Sandhill crane and snipe seasons open.

• Sept. 17 and 18: Youth waterfowl season.

Tournaments

• Sept. 10: Lake Sakakawea, Beulah Bay.

• Sept. 17: Lake Sakakawea, Lund's Landing.

• Sept. 17 and 18: Lake Audubon, 3-Mile Corner.

Fishing

• Lake Sakakawea elevation, Sept. 6: 1,838.96 feet above mean sea level; 20,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) Garrison Dam average daily releases.

• N.D. Game & Fish Dept. Dist. game wardens: Not much activity on Lake Tschida but anglers finding an occasional walleye and crappie. Lake Sakakawea slow to fair for walleye.

• Beulah, Dakota Waters Resort, Lake Sakakawea: Activity slowed but those going are making the switch to minnows for walleye. Try 30 to 35 feet working Beaver Bay and west. The resort closes Sept. 11.

• Bismarck, Dakota Tackle, Missouri River/area lakes: Limited Missouri River reports. Salmon on Lake Sakakawea are transitioning into shallower water so work a variety of depths and techniques, including longlining and downriggers.

• Dickinson, Andrus Outdoors, Lake Sakakawea/area lakes: Success slowed but work deeper in 35 to 45 feet with jigs and nightcrawlers or minnows around Skunk or McKenzie bays. Also jigging Raps. Small area lakes quiet.

• Dickinson, Runnings Farm & Fleet, Lake Sakakawea/area lakes: Not many overall reports from smaller area lakes but some reports of slowing walleye success on Lake Sakakawea.

• Elgin, Anderson Bait & Tackle, Lake Tschida: Not much activity. Use caution with lower lake levels.

• Elgin, Tri-County JDA, Lake Tschida: Steady walleye success. Try the southwest area.

• Garrison, Cenex Bait & Tackle, Lake Sakakawea: Walleye activity slowed on the east end of Lake Sakakawea. Those taken remain in deep water. Salmon moving shallower, however. Try longlining. Lake Audubon fair for walleye using spinners.

• Garrison, Indian Hills Resort, Lake Sakakawea: Continue working deep in 38 to 50 feet for walleye. Move around to locate walleye with a switch to minnows. Store closed for the season but campgrounds remain open.

• Mandaree, McKenzie Bay Marina, Lake Sakakawea: Walleye success remains hit-and-miss.

• New Town, Van Hook Bait & Tackle, Lake Sakakawea: Continued walleye success. Work deep in the south end of the Van Hook Arm.

• Pick City, Scott's Bait & Tackle, Lake Sakakawea/Missouri River: Missouri River tailrace continues producing catfish from boats and shore with frozen smelt, nightcrawlers, or Gulp. Occasional trout, walleye, and salmon mixed in. Wing walls slow. Look for improving walleye activity around the cable crossing. Lake Sakakawea remains tough for walleye with the challenge of varying depths from 18 to 40 feet, varying day-to-day. Spotty success but move around to locate fish. Salmon fair with most in 100 feet. Try flashers and squids or herring. Fish are spreading out into shallower water up to 40 feet. Look for more shallow movement with cooler temperatures. Occasional catfish, walleye, and pike from shore in the bays. Look for some salmon in bays around the dam.

• Watford City, One-Stop, Lake Sakakawea: Limited reports but those going are still finding OK success around the New Town area and Tobacco Garden.

• Watford City, Tobacco Garden Resort, Lake Sakakawea: Good reports of nice-looking walleye.

• Williston, Scenic Sports, Lake Sakakawea/Missouri River: Continued walleye success in shallow water using spinners and nightcrawlers working from White Earth Bay to the west. Look for the Missouri River to muddy up with recent rain. Blacktail Dam producing nice bluegills.

Hunting

• Deer: Look for more deer movement with cooler weather.

• Doves: Good success in the southwest. Lots of doves in the northwest with birds bunching with cool weather.

• Upland: Look for fair bird numbers around the northwest.

Numbers to know

• N.D. Game & Fish Dept. main Bismarck office: 701-328-6300; website, •" target="_blank">gf.nd.gov. • N.D. Game & Fish Dept. Dickinson office: 701-227-7431.

• Report All Poachers: 800-472-2121 or 701-328-9921.

• U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bismarck, website: www.fws.gov/northdakotafieldoffice.