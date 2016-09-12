BISMARCK—Fifty antlerless whitetail deer gun licenses are still available in two units after the North Dakota Game and Fish Department recently completed its second lottery drawing. Individual results are available online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

Whitetail doe licenses remaining in units 3F1 (36 licenses) and 3F2 (14 licenses) will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 7 a.m. MT Wednesday, Sept. 28. The licenses are only available online, and for individuals who have not already received a lottery or landowner license

These licenses are valid only during the regular deer gun season from Nov. 4-20. Residents and nonresidents are eligible to apply.