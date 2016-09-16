Dakota Recreation Report for Sept. 16

• Sept. 17: Sandhill crane and snipe seasons open.

• Sept. 24: Resident waterfowl season opens.

• Sept. 24: Bismarck Gun Show, Bismarck Event Center.

Tournaments

• Sept. 17: Lake Sakakawea, Whitetail Bay.

• Sept. 17 and 18: Lake Audubon, 3-Mile Corner.

• Sept. 24: Lake Oahe, Hazelton.

Fishing

• Lake Sakakawea elevation, Sept. 13: 1,838.71 feet above mean sea level; 20,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) Garrison Dam average daily releases.

• N.D. Game & Fish Dept. Dist. game wardens: Patterson Lake, Camels Hump Dam, and Mott Watershed good for bluegills. Indian Creek Dam producing small to medium-sized perch. No reports from Lake Sakakawea.

• Bismarck, Dakota Tackle, Missouri River/area lakes: Continued salmon success on Lake Sakakawea with activity in 100 feet with downriggers, casting from shore at sundown and at dark, or longlining during the day in shallower water of about 40 feet. Look for downrigging success to slow soon as spawn gets underway. Lake Oahe slow for walleye.

• Dickinson, Andrus Outdoors, Lake Sakakawea/area lakes: Not much activity on area lakes, including Lake Sakakawea. Work deep in 38 to 45 feet on Lake Sakakawea switching to minnows.

• Dickinson, Runnings Farm & Fleet, Lake Sakakawea/area lakes: Not many reports with limited activity on area lakes.

• Elgin, Tri-County JDA, Lake Tschida: Continued fair to good success.

• Garrison, Cenex Bait & Tackle, Lake Sakakawea: Work 20 to 30 feet along the east end of Lake Sakakawea using spinners and minnows or nightcrawlers for walleye. Move around along main lake points and flats. Lake Audubon producing some walleye in 20 to 30 feet with spinners and minnows or nightcrawlers.

• Garrison, Indian Hills Resort, Lake Sakakawea: Store closed for the season but campground and lodging remain open.

• Mandan, Southside MVP, Missouri River/area lakes: Limited Missouri River and Lake Oahe activity with restricted access.

• Mandaree, McKenzie Bay Marina, Lake Sakakawea: Not much activity. Try working closer to the resort in the Little Missouri Arm.

• New Town, Scenic 23, Lake Sakakawea: Walleye slowed in the Van Hook Arm with best success on jigging Raps or deep-diving crankbaits. Try around Shell Village.

• New Town, Van Hook Bait & Tackle, Lake Sakakawea: Continued fair to good walleye success using a variety of presentations. Try the south end of the Van Hook Arm, 8-Pound Flats, or the river portion of the lake.

• Pick City, Scott's Bait & Tackle, Lake Sakakawea/Missouri River: Missouri River producing catfish in the chutes with a few more salmon mixed in. Try the cable crossing for walleye. Shore-fishing remains best at night off the rocks with crankbaits for walleye with catfish mixed in using frozen smelt. Lake Sakakawea spotty for walleye. Try crankbaits or jigging in deeper water. Salmon spread out from shallow to 100 feet. Try shore-fishing in the morning with crankbaits or longlining. Some success deep yet, however.

• Watford City, One-Stop, Lake Sakakawea: OK walleye success on Lake Sakakawea.

• Watford City, Tobacco Garden Resort, Lake Sakakawea: Good walleye success with some nice catches showing up. Try 4 to 20 feet with a variety of presentations working west of Tobacco Garden.

• Williston, Scenic Sports, Lake Sakakawea/Missouri River: Lake Sakakawea remains OK on the western end using spinners with nightcrawlers. Missouri River dirtied up and walleye slowed. Look for improving success with clearer water.

Hunting

• Cranes: A few sandhill cranes starting to move into north-central N.D.

• Deer: Fair archery success so far. A little more movement with cooler weather.

• Doves: No reports.

• Grouse & partridge: Limited numbers of grouse hunters in the southwest with hunters having to cover more ground this year compared to past years. Work brush pockets for grouse in the Badlands. Northwestern area hunters found nicer partridge than anticipated with grouse numbers similar to last year.

Numbers to know

• N.D. Game & Fish Dept. main Bismarck office: 701-328-6300; website, •" target="_blank">gf.nd.gov. • N.D. Game & Fish Dept. Dickinson office: 701-227-7431.

• Report All Poachers: 800-472-2121 or 701-328-9921.

• U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bismarck, website: www.fws.gov/northdakotafieldoffice.