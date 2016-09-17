Search
    Women's hunter safety course to be offered in Dickinson

    By Kalsey Stults Today at 6:46 p.m.

    Women are invited to participate in a women's only hunter education course in Dickinson starting on Sept. 27.

    The class will be three weeks and will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 until 9 p.m. at the North Dakota Game and Fish building at 225 30th Ave SW, near Patterson Lake.

    Dave Urlacher, who'll be an instructor along with Troy Anderson, said he hopes mothers and daughters will be able to enroll in the class together.

    Those interested can enroll in the class on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's website at gf.nd.gov/education/hunter or call Dave Urlacher at 701-225-8058.

