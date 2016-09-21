Fundraiser shoot to be held Friday at Trap Club

The inaugural Bustin' Clays for The United Way event is being held Friday morning at the Dickinson Trap Club.

The 50-clay shoot is $250 per five-person teams, with the top five teams earning a payout. There are also $10 fun shoots with prizes. Shells must be purchased at the event for $10 a box.

Registration is from 8-10 a.m. and shooting begins at 9 a.m.

Food will be served at 11 a.m. at $5 a plate.

The Trap Club is located at 3820 115th Ave. SW, west of Dickinson. For more information, call Jake Jackson at 701-260-1319.