    High school football roundup: Wegh collects five touchdowns in Wildfire victory

    By Parker Cotton Today at 1:30 a.m.

    BEACH — Mott-Regent senior Brady Wegh rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Wildfire to a 54-8 victory over Beach on Friday in Region 5 9-man play. Wegh finished with 272 rushing yards on just nine carries.

    Hunter Crist opened the scoring with a 13-yard rush for Mott-Regent (2-0, 1-0 Region 5), and Wegh followed with a 77-yarder for a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.

    Wegh began the second with a 45-yard pass to Cody Perkins. The Buccaneers (1-1, 0-1) then got on the board with a two-yard run from Josiah Orluck.

    Wegh added runs of 67 and 51 yards and Josh Wallace scored from 30 yards out to take a 46-8 lead at the half.

    Wegh’s final score came on a 17-yard run in the third quarter. The game was called due to lightning with 9:07 remaining in the fourth quarter.

    Mott-Regent 54, Beach 8

    MR 16 30 8 0 — 54

    B 0 8 0 0 — 8

    First quarter

    MR — Hunter Crist 13 run (conversion good)

    MR — Brady Wegh 77 run (conversion good)

    Second quarter

    MR — Wegh 45 pass Cody Perkins (conversion good)

    B — Josiah Orluck 2 run (conversion good)

    MR — Wegh 67 run (Josh Wallace run)

    MR — Wegh 51 run (Wegh run)

    MR — Wallace 30 run (conversion fails)

    Third quarter

    MR — Wegh 17 run (Wegh pass Aaron Roth)

    Fourth quarter

    No scoring

    Bulldogs drop low-scoring game to Lemmon

    BOWMAN — After fighting through a scoreless first half, Lemmon (S.D.) was able to get the best of Bowman County in the second half, coming away with an 8-6 victory on Friday.

    Mathew Carlson got the Bulldogs on the board with a 4-yard run in the third quarter for a 6-0 lead.

    The Cowboys responded in the fourth quarter as Wyatt Huffman found Jace Kocer for a 6-yard passing touchdown to tie the game. Dirk Wolf ran in the two-point conversion for the final margin.

    Results Friday

    New Salem-Glen Ullin 52, Grant County-Flasher 26

    Sidney 37, Watford City 0

    Milnor/North Sargent 32, Lisbon 14

    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
