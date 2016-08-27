BEACH — Mott-Regent senior Brady Wegh rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Wildfire to a 54-8 victory over Beach on Friday in Region 5 9-man play. Wegh finished with 272 rushing yards on just nine carries.

Hunter Crist opened the scoring with a 13-yard rush for Mott-Regent (2-0, 1-0 Region 5), and Wegh followed with a 77-yarder for a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.

Wegh began the second with a 45-yard pass to Cody Perkins. The Buccaneers (1-1, 0-1) then got on the board with a two-yard run from Josiah Orluck.

Wegh added runs of 67 and 51 yards and Josh Wallace scored from 30 yards out to take a 46-8 lead at the half.

Wegh’s final score came on a 17-yard run in the third quarter. The game was called due to lightning with 9:07 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Mott-Regent 54, Beach 8

MR 16 30 8 0 — 54

B 0 8 0 0 — 8

First quarter

MR — Hunter Crist 13 run (conversion good)

MR — Brady Wegh 77 run (conversion good)

Second quarter

MR — Wegh 45 pass Cody Perkins (conversion good)

B — Josiah Orluck 2 run (conversion good)

MR — Wegh 67 run (Josh Wallace run)

MR — Wegh 51 run (Wegh run)

MR — Wallace 30 run (conversion fails)

Third quarter

MR — Wegh 17 run (Wegh pass Aaron Roth)

Fourth quarter

No scoring

Bulldogs drop low-scoring game to Lemmon

BOWMAN — After fighting through a scoreless first half, Lemmon (S.D.) was able to get the best of Bowman County in the second half, coming away with an 8-6 victory on Friday.

Mathew Carlson got the Bulldogs on the board with a 4-yard run in the third quarter for a 6-0 lead.

The Cowboys responded in the fourth quarter as Wyatt Huffman found Jace Kocer for a 6-yard passing touchdown to tie the game. Dirk Wolf ran in the two-point conversion for the final margin.

Results Friday

New Salem-Glen Ullin 52, Grant County-Flasher 26

Sidney 37, Watford City 0

Milnor/North Sargent 32, Lisbon 14