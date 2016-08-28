Oak Grove tops Heart River football

BISMARCK — The Heart River football team suffered a 32-0 loss to Fargo Oak Grove to open the season Saturday in Bismarck.

The Cougars were held without a completed pass in the game, so all offensive yards came on the ground.

Cauy Shypkoski led the way with 44 yards on nine carries. Trace Jacobson added 21 yards on six carries, Dion Madler carried four times for 23 yards and Zack Bebee ran eight times for 13 yards.

Oak Grove led 6-0 after the first quarter and 19-0 at halftime before adding six points and seven points in the final two quarters.