    Oak Grove tops Heart River football

    By Parker Cotton Today at 1:00 a.m.

    BISMARCK — The Heart River football team suffered a 32-0 loss to Fargo Oak Grove to open the season Saturday in Bismarck.

    The Cougars were held without a completed pass in the game, so all offensive yards came on the ground.

    Cauy Shypkoski led the way with 44 yards on nine carries. Trace Jacobson added 21 yards on six carries, Dion Madler carried four times for 23 yards and Zack Bebee ran eight times for 13 yards.

    Oak Grove led 6-0 after the first quarter and 19-0 at halftime before adding six points and seven points in the final two quarters.

    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
