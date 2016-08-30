Dickinson Trinity football ranked No. 4 in Class 2A poll

The Dickinson Trinity football team was voted into a tie for No. 4 in the season’s first Class 2A football poll on Monday, as voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

The Titans, after their 32-8 victory over Class 1A Killdeer on Thursday, received 17 points in the poll and one first-place vote. Trinity was tied in the poll with Fargo Shanley, which lost its season-opener to Bismarck St. Mary’s 18-7.

St. Mary’s, with nine first-place votes, earned the top spot in the poll with 49 points. Valley City was next with 41 points, two points ahead of No. 3 Beulah, which garnered two-first place votes.

Central Cass and Kindred also received votes in the poll but remained outside the top five.

In the Class 3A poll, Dickinson High received votes but was also left outside the top five after its 28-9 win over Fargo North on Friday.

West Fargo, with seven votes for the top spot, earned 62 points to lead the poll. The Packers were followed in order by Bismarck Century (52), Bismarck High (34), Fargo South (30) and Minot (10). Williston and Bismarck Legacy, after a 19-7 victory over West Fargo Sheyenne on Friday for the Sabers first ever win as a varsity program, also received votes in the poll.