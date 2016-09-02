Search
    Watford City football downs Minot JV

    By Parker Cotton Today at 12:59 a.m.

    WATFORD CITY — Buoyed by Kason Hartel’s 145 rushing yards, the Watford City football team defeated Minot High’s junior varsity squad 20-6 on Thursday.

    Kartel did his damage on 20 carries, and his 4-yard rushing touchdown broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter. Teammate Cooper Knutson added a 6-yard scoring run later in the quarter to make it 13-0.

    Minot got within a score after an 89-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff, but the Wolves got a 5-yard rushing score from Connor Dennis in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring and put the game out of reach.

    Watford City 20, Minot 6

    M0600—6

    WC01307—20

    First quarter

    No scoring

    Second quarter

    WC— Kason Hartel 4 yard run (kick failed), 11:09.

    WC— Cooper Knutson 6 yard run (Brett Skarda kick), 5:56

    M — Return 89 yards. (conversion failed), 5:40

    Third quarter

    No scoring

    Fourth quarter

    WC — Connor Dennis 5 yard run. (Skarda kick good), 2:00

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING: WC, Kason Hartel 20-145 1 TD, Matt Ackerman 7-38, Connor Dennis 6-35 1 TD, Cooper Knutson 1-6 1 TD. M, Mason Sys 2-16, Alex Sanchez 10-8.

    PASSING: WC, Cooper Knutson 1-2-33-0. Anthony Johansen 1-6-5-0. M, Dylan Lautanen 5-9-22-0.

    RECEIVING: WC, Brett Skarda 1-33. Jaydn Ewing 2-8. M, Travis Kelley 3-15, Davion Logan 2-6, Jeremiah Jackson 1-5.

    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
