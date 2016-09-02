Watford City football downs Minot JV
WATFORD CITY — Buoyed by Kason Hartel’s 145 rushing yards, the Watford City football team defeated Minot High’s junior varsity squad 20-6 on Thursday.
Kartel did his damage on 20 carries, and his 4-yard rushing touchdown broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter. Teammate Cooper Knutson added a 6-yard scoring run later in the quarter to make it 13-0.
Minot got within a score after an 89-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff, but the Wolves got a 5-yard rushing score from Connor Dennis in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring and put the game out of reach.
Watford City 20, Minot 6
M0600—6
WC01307—20
First quarter
No scoring
Second quarter
WC— Kason Hartel 4 yard run (kick failed), 11:09.
WC— Cooper Knutson 6 yard run (Brett Skarda kick), 5:56
M — Return 89 yards. (conversion failed), 5:40
Third quarter
No scoring
Fourth quarter
WC — Connor Dennis 5 yard run. (Skarda kick good), 2:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: WC, Kason Hartel 20-145 1 TD, Matt Ackerman 7-38, Connor Dennis 6-35 1 TD, Cooper Knutson 1-6 1 TD. M, Mason Sys 2-16, Alex Sanchez 10-8.
PASSING: WC, Cooper Knutson 1-2-33-0. Anthony Johansen 1-6-5-0. M, Dylan Lautanen 5-9-22-0.
RECEIVING: WC, Brett Skarda 1-33. Jaydn Ewing 2-8. M, Travis Kelley 3-15, Davion Logan 2-6, Jeremiah Jackson 1-5.