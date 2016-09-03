Peterson, Bowman County win shootout in Beach

BEACH — Bowman County junior Tristen Peterson first made his mark on the Bulldogs' game against Beach one minute and 46 seconds in, when he took the Bulldogs first offensive play from scrimmage straight up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown rush.

Then, almost three hours and a 15-minute lighting delay later, he made his final mark on the game-saving play in a 32-30 victory.

With 36 seconds to play, Beach quarterback Josiah Orlock found Trevor Burgessi for a completion. Burgessi made some defenders miss, bringing the ball 40 yards down the field to the Bowman County 25-yard line, but at the last second, Peterson came soaring from behind, knocking the ball free and reeling in the fifth and final turnover of the game for Beach.

From there, the Bulldogs wound down the clock and improved to 2-1 this season with a 1-0 mark in 9-man's Region 5.

"I saw that our safety kind of bounced off of him, and I knew there wasn't much time, so I ran up to him and grabbed his left pad and I grabbed the ball right out of hands," said Peterson, who finished with 10 carries for 74 yards. "We scooped it right up and we won the game."

After jumping ahead on his touchdown early in the game, Beach, playing at home, stormed back for four touchdowns in a wild second quarter.

The driving force behind the comeback for Beach (1-2, 0-1) was Orluck, who found himself involved in almost every play on offense, whether passing or running.

After rushing in a touchdown to tie the game with 10:14 left in the second quarter, he added another two through the air — a 62-yard throw and catch to Avery Pinheiro and a 70-yard strike to Jared Wojahn.

He finished his the night with 329 yards, three touchdowns in all and two interceptions. Pinheiro, who made plays throughout the game on both sides of the ball, scored the other touchdown on a fumble recovery in the endzone.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the second quarter, once on a 75-yard return by Matthew Osendorf and again on a 6-yard run from Adam Powell. Bowman County entered the half trailing, 28-20.

The turning point of the game came a few minutes into the second half, when Bulldog quarterback Dylan Scott scrambled for a 20-yard run but was hit hard and injured on the play. He lay motionless for about 15 minutes before being taken off on a stretcher.

"To be able to keep your mental focus through that moment is hard, we know that. But you try to convince the kids to keep playing," said Bowman County head coach Greg Yale, adding that Scott was banged up but conscious after his injury. "I said, 'If Dylan was standing in this huddle right now, he'd tell you to get after it and get it going.'"

It didn't take long for the Bulldogs to get it going. On the very next play, Peterson got a handoff, and reminiscent of his first touchdown, darted right up the middle and brought his team within two points.

From that point on, the Bowman County defense turned it on, forcing two turnovers on downs and three more turnovers of the Beach offense. The only points the Buccaneers would score from then on out were on a safety.

The go-ahead score came only a minute into the fourth quarter, when Osendorf galloped into the end zone from 16 yards away, completing the scoring at 32-30. Corbin Massey, who stepped in for Scott at quarterback, converted a third-and-long scramble, which set up the winning touchdown. He also picked off Orluck on a crucial fourth-quarter drive.

Beach's last chance came with 56 seconds left after a turnover on downs from Bowman County. After two short gains, Orluck's pass that later ended in the strip by Petersen ended the game.

"It was one of the more wacky games I've ever been involved in, and I've been here 17 years now," said Beach head coach Mike Zier. "Some big plays by both teams, quite honestly some bad plays by both teams. What was frustrating was the turnovers we had and the runbacks we let up. What I was happy about was that we got the ball back at the end and were still making plays until the final drive of the game."

Bowman County 32, Beach 30

BC 6 14 6 6 — 32

B 0 28 2 0 — 30

First quarter

BC — Tristen Peterson 25 run (conversion no good), 10:14

Second quarter

B — Josiah Orluck 2 run (conversion no good), 7:27

BC — Matthew Osendorf 75 kickoff return (conversion no good), 7:13

B — Jared Wojahn fumble recovery in end zone (Orluck run), 3:29

B — Orluck 62 pass Avery Pinheiro (Trevor Burgess run), 1:56

BC — Adam Powell 6 run (Dylan Scott pass to Chance Andrews), :36

B — Orluck 70 pass Wojahn (conversion fails), :03

Third quarter

BC — Peterson 32 run (conversion no good), 8:02

B — Kaden Pelton tackle for safety

Fourth quarter

BC — Osendorf 16 run (conversion no good), 10:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: BC, Peterson 10-74 2 TDs, Osendorf 11-53 1 TD. B, Burgessi 15-28, Orluck 21-87 1 TD.

PASSING: BC, Dylan Scott 2-5-0 19 yards. B, Orluck 12-25-2 329 yards, 2 TDs.

RECEIVING: BC, Chance Andrews 1-18. B, Wojahn 4-125, 1 TD. Burgessi 4-98; Pinheiro 1-62, 1 TD.