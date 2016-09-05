West Fargo, Bismarck St. Mary's top Class 3A, 2A polls

West Fargo and Bismarck St. Mary's were the respective leaders of the latest Class 3A and Class 2A high school football polls, voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

West Fargo, at 2-0, earned 11 first-place votes and 59 total points. Bismarck High, also 2-0, earned the final first-place vote and was in second place with 47 points. Bismarck Century (1-1), Minot (1-1) and Bismarck Legacy (2-0) filled Nos. 3-5.

Dickinson High (2-0), Fargo South (1-1) and West Fargo Sheyenne (1-1) all received votes in the poll but remain outside the top five.

St. Mary's earned all 11 first-place votes in the Class 2A poll. Beulah, Valley City and Kindred (all 2-0) were slotted into Nos. 2-4, and Fargo Shanley (1-1) was picked fifth. Dickinson Trinity (1-1) was the only other team to receive votes in the poll.

NDAPSSA Polls

Class 3A

Rank Team Rec. Pts.

1. West Fargo (11) 2-0 59

2. Bismarck High (1) 2-0 47

3. Bismarck Century 1-1 32

4. Minot 1-1 17

5. Bismarck Legacy 2-0 11

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis.

Others receiving votes: Dickinson High (2-0), Fargo South (1-1), West Fargo Sheyenne (1-1)

Class 2A

Rank Team Rec. Pts.

1. Bismarck St. Mary's (11) 2-0 55

2. Beulah 2-0 39

3. Valley City 2-0 36

4. Kindred 2-0 18

5. Fargo Shanley 1-1 16

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis.

Others receiving votes: Dickinson Trinity (1-1)