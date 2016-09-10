Mellmer, Cornelius lead Night Hawks past Beach

HETTINGER — Jaxon Mellmer threw two touchdowns and Damon Cornelius rushed for two more to help Hettinger-Scranton to a 40-8 victory over 9-man Region 5 opponent Beach on Friday.

Mellmer finished with 55 yards through the air with scoring passes to Kyle Burwick and Hudson Pierce in the first and second quarters, respectively.

Cornelius rushed for scores of 8 and 17 yards in the Night Hawks’ 26-point third quarter that also saw Pierce rush for a 14-yard score and Isaiah Kludt return a fumble for a touchdown.

The only score for the Buccaneers was a 3-yard rush from Kaden Pelton in the fourth quarter.

Cornelius finished with 91 yards on eight carries, Pierce had 49 yards on 9 attempts and Kludt racked up 102 yards on 17 touches.

Pierce and Jacob Dix also had one interception each. Cole Erickson had an interception for Beach.

Hettinger-Scranton 40, Beach 8

B0008—8

HS86260—40

First quarter

HS — Kyle Burwick 9 pass from Jaxon Mellmer (Isaiah Kludt pass from Mellmer), 5:25

Second quarter

HS — Hudson Pierce 2 pass from Mellmer (kick no good), 4:00

Third quarter

HS — Damon Cornelius 8 rush (conversion no good)

HS — Cornelius 17 rush (kick no good)

HS — Hudson Pierce 14 rush (Mellmer run)

HS — Kludt fumble return (kick no good)

Fourth quarter

B — Kaden Pelton 3 rush (Trevor Burgess run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: B, Kaden Pelton 3-17. HS, Kludt 17-102, Cornelius 8-91, Pierce 9-49.

PASSING: B, Josiah Orluck 2-13-2 47 yards. HS, Mellmer 6-18-0 55 yards.

RECEIVING: B, Jared Wojahn 1-44, Cole Erickson 1-3. HS, Jacob Dix 2-24, Kludt 1-12, Burwick 1-9, Pierce 1-2, Jordan Dilse 1-8.