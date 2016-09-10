Jepson scores 4 TDs in Killdeer win
BERTHOLD — Killdeer’s Dillan Jepson rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns to help the Cowboys to a 40-13 victory over Lewis & Clark-Our Redeemers on Friday.
Jepson also caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Alex Sadowsky in the game.
Cole Dukart scored on an 8-yard touchdown run, and Garrett LeMieux added a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Cowboys’ second win of the season, pushing their record to 2-1.
Killdeer 40, Lewis & Clark-Our Redeemers
L&C7060—13
K720130—40
First quarter
L&C — Alex Nelson 74 rush (Jared Ross kick)
K — Dillan Jepson 35 run (Jepson kick)
Second quarter
K — Cole Dukart 8 run (Jepson kick)
K — Jepson 10 run (Jepson kick)
K — Garrett LeMieux 20 Interception return (kick no good)
Third quarter
L&C — Cody Hamilton 35 interception return (kick blocked)
K — Jepson 20 run (kick no good)
K — Jepson 29 pass from Alex Sadowsky (Jepson)
Fourth quarter
No scoring
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: K, Jepson 20-199, Tony Kluver 9-41.
PASSING: K, Sadowsky 6-9-1 82 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: K, LeMieux 3-39, Jepson 2-38.