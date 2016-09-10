Search
    Jepson scores 4 TDs in Killdeer win

    By The Press Staff Today at 1:52 a.m.

    BERTHOLD — Killdeer’s Dillan Jepson rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns to help the Cowboys to a 40-13 victory over Lewis & Clark-Our Redeemers on Friday.

    Jepson also caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Alex Sadowsky in the game.

    Cole Dukart scored on an 8-yard touchdown run, and Garrett LeMieux added a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Cowboys’ second win of the season, pushing their record to 2-1.

    Killdeer 40, Lewis & Clark-Our Redeemers

    L&C7060—13

    K720130—40

    First quarter

    L&C — Alex Nelson 74 rush (Jared Ross kick)

    K — Dillan Jepson 35 run (Jepson kick)

    Second quarter

    K — Cole Dukart 8 run (Jepson kick)

    K — Jepson 10 run (Jepson kick)

    K — Garrett LeMieux 20 Interception return (kick no good)

    Third quarter

    L&C — Cody Hamilton 35 interception return (kick blocked)

    K — Jepson 20 run (kick no good)

    K — Jepson 29 pass from Alex Sadowsky (Jepson)

    Fourth quarter

    No scoring

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING: K, Jepson 20-199, Tony Kluver 9-41.

    PASSING: K, Sadowsky 6-9-1 82 yards, 1 TD.

    RECEIVING: K, LeMieux 3-39, Jepson 2-38.

