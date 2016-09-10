Search
    Cougars football fall to DL-B

    By Samuel Evers Today at 1:54 a.m.

    DES LACS — Heart River was held scoreless in the second half of a 43-13 loss to Des Lacs-Burlington on Friday.

    The Cougars trailed 18-13 at the break, but DLB scored 25 points in the third and fourth quarters to put the game away.

    Heart River got a first-quarter touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Trace Jacobson to Zane Besler. The Cougars’ second score came on a 1-yard run from Cauy Shypkoski in the second quarter.

    Des Lacs-Burlington 43, Heart River 13

    HR6700—13

    DLB612178—43

    First quarter

    DLB — J. Ruden 2 run (kick no good)

    HR — Zane Besler 19 pass from Trace Jacobson (conversion no good)

    Second quarter

    DLB — S. Byre 1 run (kick no good)

    DLB — C. Bartuska 2 run (kick no good)

    HR — Cauy Shypkoski 1 run (Jacobson kick)

    Third quarter

    DLB — Safety

    DLB — R. Hanna 50 kickoff return (conversion good)

    DLB — C. Bartuska 1 run (R. Bachmeier kick)

    Fourth quarter

    DLB — S. Byre 1 run (conversion good)

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING: HR, Zack Bebee 16-31, Jacobson 2-15, Dion Madler 1-4, Shypkoski 8-4.

    PASSING: HR, Jacobson 14-28-4 122 yards, 1 TD.

    RECEIVING: HR, Gabe Rodakowski 3-23, Madler 6-59, Besler 3-30, Tristen Schuhrke 2-10.

