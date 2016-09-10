Cougars football fall to DL-B

DES LACS — Heart River was held scoreless in the second half of a 43-13 loss to Des Lacs-Burlington on Friday.

The Cougars trailed 18-13 at the break, but DLB scored 25 points in the third and fourth quarters to put the game away.

Heart River got a first-quarter touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Trace Jacobson to Zane Besler. The Cougars’ second score came on a 1-yard run from Cauy Shypkoski in the second quarter. Des Lacs-Burlington 43, Heart River 13 HR6700—13 DLB612178—43 First quarter DLB — J. Ruden 2 run (kick no good) HR — Zane Besler 19 pass from Trace Jacobson (conversion no good) Second quarter DLB — S. Byre 1 run (kick no good) DLB — C. Bartuska 2 run (kick no good) HR — Cauy Shypkoski 1 run (Jacobson kick) Third quarter DLB — Safety DLB — R. Hanna 50 kickoff return (conversion good) DLB — C. Bartuska 1 run (R. Bachmeier kick) Fourth quarter DLB — S. Byre 1 run (conversion good) INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING: HR, Zack Bebee 16-31, Jacobson 2-15, Dion Madler 1-4, Shypkoski 8-4. PASSING: HR, Jacobson 14-28-4 122 yards, 1 TD. RECEIVING: HR, Gabe Rodakowski 3-23, Madler 6-59, Besler 3-30, Tristen Schuhrke 2-10.

