Cougars football fall to DL-B
DES LACS — Heart River was held scoreless in the second half of a 43-13 loss to Des Lacs-Burlington on Friday.
The Cougars trailed 18-13 at the break, but DLB scored 25 points in the third and fourth quarters to put the game away.
Heart River got a first-quarter touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Trace Jacobson to Zane Besler. The Cougars’ second score came on a 1-yard run from Cauy Shypkoski in the second quarter.
Des Lacs-Burlington 43, Heart River 13
HR6700—13
DLB612178—43
First quarter
DLB — J. Ruden 2 run (kick no good)
HR — Zane Besler 19 pass from Trace Jacobson (conversion no good)
Second quarter
DLB — S. Byre 1 run (kick no good)
DLB — C. Bartuska 2 run (kick no good)
HR — Cauy Shypkoski 1 run (Jacobson kick)
Third quarter
DLB — Safety
DLB — R. Hanna 50 kickoff return (conversion good)
DLB — C. Bartuska 1 run (R. Bachmeier kick)
Fourth quarter
DLB — S. Byre 1 run (conversion good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: HR, Zack Bebee 16-31, Jacobson 2-15, Dion Madler 1-4, Shypkoski 8-4.
PASSING: HR, Jacobson 14-28-4 122 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: HR, Gabe Rodakowski 3-23, Madler 6-59, Besler 3-30, Tristen Schuhrke 2-10.