Dickinson Trinity football routs Central Dakota

COOPERSTOWN — The Dickinson Trinity Titans put on a dominant display of offense against Central Dakota Friday night, scoring 27 points in the first quarter and another 27 points in the third quarter en route to a 54-0 blowout victory.

Dawson Kram led the way for the Titans on the ground, scoring once on a 50-yard run and again on a 70-yard run later in the game. The senior finished the game with 10 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Lucas Jones completed 10 of his 13 pass attempts — three of them for touchdowns — and racked up 153 yards through the air. He connected with Kaden Kuntz on two scoring plays, one from 23 yards out and another from 34 yards. Kuntz, who also ran the ball three times — one for a 45 yard touchdown — finished with 124 all-purpose yards..

“The great week of preparation showed, and while we still made mistakes here and there for the most part they were minor,” Trinity head coach John Odermann said. “And the things we saw from some of our playmakers like Kram, Kuntz and Jones was good to see.”

The other touchdown recipient from Jones was Noah Sickler, whose 45 yard reception in the first quarter opened the scoring for the Titans. Joe Bates, a sophomore, scored the last touchdown of the game on a 25-yard run.

For the Titans and coach Odermann, the focus after the big win shifts to a showdown with Valley City next Friday.

“We have a big test coming up this next week with Valley City at home,” he said,” and we'll need to have a solid week of practice leading up to that game.”

Dickinson Trinity 54, Central Dakota 0

DT 27 0 27 0 — 54

CD 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

DT— Noah Sickler 45 pass from Lucas Jones (Alex Scherr kick)

DT — Kaden Kuntz 23 pass from Jones (Scherr kick)

DT — Jones 59 run (Scherr kick)

DT — Dawson Kram 50 run (kick fail)

Second quarter

No scoring

Third quarter

DT— Kuntz 45 run (kick fail)

DT — Cram 70 run (Dillan Kovish run)

DT — Kuntz 34 pass from Lucas (Scherr kick)

DT — Joe Bates 25 run (kick fail)

Fourth quarter

No scoring

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: DT, Dawson Kram 10-164 2 TDs, Kaden Kuntz 3-46 1 TD, Joe Bates 5-29 1 TD.

PASSING: DT, Lucas Jones 10-13-1 153 yards, 3 TDs.

RECEIVING: DT, Kuntz 4-78 2 TDs, Noah Sickler 2-55 1 TD, Aric Knopik 2-12.