Watford City unveils new events center, athletic facilities

A view of the Watford City logo at midfield with a press box just beyond the running track. (Submitted Photo by Fred Fridley)

The new football stadium and running track at Watford City High School is splashed by overhead lights. (Submitted Photo by Fred Fridley)

WATFORD CITY — Splashed in sunlight, the new football field at Watford City High School resembles the glittering gem that was envisioned several years ago.

The field, running track and adjoining baseball field and Rough Rider Center are the perfect adornments to the $50 million jewel of a high school the city opened in February.

"We feel fortunate that all the parties came together to get this 42-acre site to come to life," said Steve Holen, superintendent of the McKenzie County School District, of which the gleaming new Watford City High School is the center.

Friday night, when the Watford City football team hosts its homecoming game, an entire community will come together for the field's first action and a first look at the expansive events center that seemingly knows no bounds.

"It's been a lot of sleepless nights over the last couple of years ... trying to figure out how to make this thing work," said Justin Johnsrud, head coach of the Wolves and also the city's Park Board president. "The first day the kids got to practice out there, I just sprung it on them. To see the excitement in their eyes, it makes those sleepless nights go away.

"I'm proud of my small part in it, and I think it's something that benefits Watford City and the county for a long, long time."

Rough Rider sneak peek

The Rough Rider Center will bring fans and sports enthusiasts from all different sporting groups into one location, said Laura Sanford, office manager and public relations representative for the Rough Rider Center.

"This has brought all of the different entities to one location, which is so nice because usually you're having to run all over town for all of the different activities," she said. "Now they will be in a central location."

The two-story facility and the surrounding athletic fields cost $101 million and has more than 276,000 square feet of space that can be utilized by the community. The football field, running track and baseball/softball diamond combined to total $9 million, which is included in the overall $101 million figure.

While the sneak peek from 2-6 p.m. today will only show the top floor, Sanford said all of the different groups will be there with booths to inform visitors on what they do and how they will use the new facility.

"All of the entities like hockey, gymnastics and the park and rec (department) will all have a table there," she said. "You can get information so you know what is going on."

The facility will not only hold every sports enthusiasts' preference but will be able to accommodate corporate meetings and conferences along with weddings, athletic tournaments tournaments and concerts.

For those looking to enjoy their favorite sport or for parents looking to relax while their children play or swim, Sanford said the center has it all.

"We have a beautiful coffee shop that overlooks the pool," she said. "That's also going to offer sandwiches, healthier sandwiches. Moms can come and hang out there, and they can have time to visit with their kids there, basically whatever they want to do."

The building will offer ice skating, roller skating, laser tag, a walking track, a hockey arena, a swimming pool, a water park, batting cages, a coffee shop and various concessions.

The center will officially open its doors to the public at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 with a ribbon cutting and tours of the facility starting directly after.

New traditions

In the history of Watford City football, Fred Fridley looms large as the iconic figure.

The head coach from 1971 to 2013 brought nine state championships to Watford City, most recently in 2008, and Fridley will be among the guests of honor as the Wolves (2-1, 1-0 West Region) recognize their championship teams from 1976, 1986 and 2006 on Friday prior to their homecoming matchup with Central Dakota (0-3, 0-1) at 7 p.m. CT.

"Watford City and football went hand-in-hand for a lot of years," said Johnsrud, who played for Fridley and coached on his staff before taking over as head coach three years ago. "We didn't have new kids, really, 20 years ago. It was kind of a stagnant population, and we're really focusing on building that tradition back up with the diverse backgrounds of people we have in people just moving in. ... It's important for me personally that when we start these traditions that (Fridley is) there. To kick it off right, Fred needed to be there."

Fridley, 73, added it will be exciting for him to reconnect with players from the past so they can trade stories and partake in friendly debate over which team was the best.

"I've always felt Watford City was the football capital of North Dakota," Fridley said, citing state championships in each of the last four decades. "It's an impressive facility. It's probably the nicest facility in the state, and that's something our community is quite proud of, and I'm glad I'm going to be a part of that initiation of those facilities."

Randy Cranston, the school's athletic and activities director, said when he first arrived in Watford City in 2002, it was a town of about 1,500 people. After the oil boom, he reports that the school district now has 1,400 K-12 students. That being the case, it was vital for this project to build continuity within the community.

"We have a fresh community. You want to build togetherness with everybody here because whether you've lived here for 20, 30, 50 years, or whether you've lived here for a year, you're a part of the community," Cranston said. "It's tight-knit. It's a togetherness thing. We're all in this together to build a better community for our kids."

Time may well erode the memory of tonight's festivities, but for the citizens of Watford City and the communities that surround it, the Rough Rider Center, the high school and even a football field will long signify the advances they and their city have made.

"It's a celebration of the growth that we've gone through," Cranston said, "and of a prosperous community that's always looking to grow."