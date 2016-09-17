HS Football: Massey, Bulldogs take down Raiders

BOWMAN — Bowman County used a 20-point second quarter and three total touchdowns from Corban Massey to defeat Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 26-20 on Friday in 9-man, Region 5 action.

Massey tossed touchdowns to Matthew Osendorf and Brian Reza Anaya in the second quarter, and Brayden Jorgensen added a 7-yard score to help the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1 Region 5) to a 20-14 advantage at the break.

The Raiders (3-2, 2-2) got scores from a Tony Kolar 3-yard plunge in the first quarter and a 42-yard run from quarterback Brendan Butterfield in the second quarter.

Massey added a 21-yard run in the third quarter to complete Bowman’s scoring. RTH couldn’t complete the comeback but did get a 4-yard score from Butterfield in the fourth to narrow the the final margin.

Bowman County 26, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 20

RTH 8 6 0 6—20

BC 0 20 6 0—26

First quarter

RTH — Tony Kolar 3 run (Brendan Butterfield run)

Second quarter

BC — Matthew Osendorf 4 pass from Corban Massey (conversion no good)

RTH — Butterfield 42 run (conversion no good)

BC — Brayden Jorgensen 7 run (conversion no good)

BC — Brian Reza Anaya 45 pass from Massey (Powell pass from Massey)

Third quarter

BC — Massey 21 run (conversion no good)

Fourth quarter

RTH — Butterfield 4 run (conversion no good)