Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    HS Football: Massey, Bulldogs take down Raiders

    By Parker Cotton Today at 12:36 a.m.

    BOWMAN — Bowman County used a 20-point second quarter and three total touchdowns from Corban Massey to defeat Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 26-20 on Friday in 9-man, Region 5 action.

    Massey tossed touchdowns to Matthew Osendorf and Brian Reza Anaya in the second quarter, and Brayden Jorgensen added a 7-yard score to help the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1 Region 5) to a 20-14 advantage at the break.

    The Raiders (3-2, 2-2) got scores from a Tony Kolar 3-yard plunge in the first quarter and a 42-yard run from quarterback Brendan Butterfield in the second quarter.

    Massey added a 21-yard run in the third quarter to complete Bowman’s scoring. RTH couldn’t complete the comeback but did get a 4-yard score from Butterfield in the fourth to narrow the the final margin.

    Bowman County 26, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 20

    RTH  8  6  0  6—20

    BC     0  20 6 0—26

    First quarter

    RTH — Tony Kolar 3 run (Brendan Butterfield run)

    Second quarter

    BC — Matthew Osendorf 4 pass from Corban Massey (conversion no good)

    RTH — Butterfield 42 run (conversion no good)

    BC — Brayden Jorgensen 7 run (conversion no good)

    BC — Brian Reza Anaya 45 pass from Massey (Powell pass from Massey)

    Third quarter

    BC — Massey 21 run (conversion no good)

    Fourth quarter

    RTH — Butterfield 4 run (conversion no good)

    Explore related topics:sportsprepsBowman County BulldogsBowman County footballRichardton-Taylor-Hebron RaidersRichardton-Taylor-Hebron football9-man footballprep sportsHigh school football
    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
    Advertisement
    randomness