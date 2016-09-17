Search
    HS Football: Killdeer Cowboys shut out Standing Rock 66-0

    By Parker Cotton Today at 12:37 a.m.

    FORT YATES — Killdeer used a 35-point first quarter to jump on Standing Rock early en route to a 66-0 win on Friday.

    The Cowboys (3-1) got 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the game from senior Dillan Jepson, and Hoyt Zander added three catches for 69 yards, two receiving touchdowns and a punt return touchdown. Kadin Nodland scored on second-half runs of 33 and 15 yards, and Cole Dukart and Dylan Tabor also scored touchdowns for the Cowboys.

    Alex Sadowsky was 4 for 4 passing with two touchdowns in the win.

    Killdeer 66, Standing Rock 0

    K  35  12  13  6—66

    SR  0  0  0  0—0

    First quarter

    K — Dillan Jepson 20 run (Jepson kick)

    K — Hoyt Zander 25 punt return (kick no good)

    K — Zander 30 pass from Alex Sadowsky (kick no good)

    K — Safety

    K — Zander 30 pass from Sadowsky (kick no good)

    K — Jepson 36 run (Rope Smith kick)

    Second quarter

    K — Cole Dukart 6 run (kick no good)

    K — Dylan Tabor 2 run (kick no good)

    Third quarter

    K — Jepson 46 run (Smith kick)

    K — Kadin Nodland 33 run (no attempt)

    Fourth quarter

    K — Nodland 15 run (no attempt)

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING: K, Jepson 6-142, Nodland 5-80, Dukart 3-61.

    PASSING: K, Sadowsky 4-4-0 77 yards.

    RECEIVING: K, Zander 3-69, Garrett LeMieux 3-28.

    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
