HS Football: Killdeer Cowboys shut out Standing Rock 66-0
FORT YATES — Killdeer used a 35-point first quarter to jump on Standing Rock early en route to a 66-0 win on Friday.
The Cowboys (3-1) got 142 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the game from senior Dillan Jepson, and Hoyt Zander added three catches for 69 yards, two receiving touchdowns and a punt return touchdown. Kadin Nodland scored on second-half runs of 33 and 15 yards, and Cole Dukart and Dylan Tabor also scored touchdowns for the Cowboys.
Alex Sadowsky was 4 for 4 passing with two touchdowns in the win.
Killdeer 66, Standing Rock 0
K 35 12 13 6—66
SR 0 0 0 0—0
First quarter
K — Dillan Jepson 20 run (Jepson kick)
K — Hoyt Zander 25 punt return (kick no good)
K — Zander 30 pass from Alex Sadowsky (kick no good)
K — Safety
K — Zander 30 pass from Sadowsky (kick no good)
K — Jepson 36 run (Rope Smith kick)
Second quarter
K — Cole Dukart 6 run (kick no good)
K — Dylan Tabor 2 run (kick no good)
Third quarter
K — Jepson 46 run (Smith kick)
K — Kadin Nodland 33 run (no attempt)
Fourth quarter
K — Nodland 15 run (no attempt)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: K, Jepson 6-142, Nodland 5-80, Dukart 3-61.
PASSING: K, Sadowsky 4-4-0 77 yards.
RECEIVING: K, Zander 3-69, Garrett LeMieux 3-28.