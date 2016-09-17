HS Football: Cougars top Southern McLean in OT for first win

BELFIELD — Southern McLean took Heart River to overtime, but a 1-yard run from Trace Jacobson followed by a defensive stop gave the Cougars their first win of the season.

Prior to the overtime period, both teams scored in the second quarter.

Heart River (1-3) got on the board first thanks to a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jacobson to Dion Madler.

Southern McLean responded on a 1-yard run from Koby Hansen. The teams went scoreless through the second half before Jacobson’s run put Heart River ahead for good.

Jacobson finished 4 of 13 passing for 43 yards with an interception. Ty Buckman led the Cougars with 47 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The win was also the first for Cougars first-year head coach Jamie Wyant.

Heart River 13, Southern McLean 6

SM 0 6 0 0 0—6

HR 0 6 0 0 7—13

First quarter

Second quarter

HR — Dion Madler 26 pass from Trace Jacobson (kick no good)

SM — Koby Hansen 1 run (kick no good)

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Overtime

HR — Jacobson 1 run (Jacobson kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: HR, Ty Buckman 20-47, Madler 1-12, Zack Bebee 4-15, Cauy Shypkoski 6-3, Jacobson 2-0 1 TD.

PASSING: HR, Jacobson 4-13-1 43 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: HR, Madler 2-34 1 TD, Gabe Rodakowski 1-3, Tristen Schuhrke 1-6.