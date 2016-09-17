Search
    HS Football: Cougars top Southern McLean in OT for first win

    By Parker Cotton Today at 12:53 a.m.

    BELFIELD — Southern McLean took Heart River to overtime, but a 1-yard run from Trace Jacobson followed by a defensive stop gave the Cougars their first win of the season.

    Prior to the overtime period, both teams scored in the second quarter.

    Heart River (1-3) got on the board first thanks to a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jacobson to Dion Madler.

    Southern McLean responded on a 1-yard run from Koby Hansen. The teams went scoreless through the second half before Jacobson’s run put Heart River ahead for good.

    Jacobson finished 4 of 13 passing for 43 yards with an interception. Ty Buckman led the Cougars with 47 rushing yards on 10 carries.

    The win was also the first for Cougars first-year head coach Jamie Wyant.

    Heart River 13, Southern McLean 6

    SM  0 6 0 0 0—6

    HR  0 6 0 0 7—13

    First quarter

    Second quarter

    HR — Dion Madler 26 pass from Trace Jacobson (kick no good)

    SM — Koby Hansen 1 run (kick no good)

    Third quarter

    Fourth quarter

    Overtime

    HR — Jacobson 1 run (Jacobson kick)

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING: HR, Ty Buckman 20-47, Madler 1-12, Zack Bebee 4-15, Cauy Shypkoski 6-3, Jacobson 2-0 1 TD.

    PASSING: HR, Jacobson 4-13-1 43 yards, 1 TD.

    RECEIVING: HR, Madler 2-34 1 TD, Gabe Rodakowski 1-3, Tristen Schuhrke 1-6.

    Explore related topics:sportsprepsHeart River CougarsSouthern McLean footballHeart River footballprep sportsHigh school football
    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
