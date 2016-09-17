HS Football: Cougars top Southern McLean in OT for first win
BELFIELD — Southern McLean took Heart River to overtime, but a 1-yard run from Trace Jacobson followed by a defensive stop gave the Cougars their first win of the season.
Prior to the overtime period, both teams scored in the second quarter.
Heart River (1-3) got on the board first thanks to a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jacobson to Dion Madler.
Southern McLean responded on a 1-yard run from Koby Hansen. The teams went scoreless through the second half before Jacobson’s run put Heart River ahead for good.
Jacobson finished 4 of 13 passing for 43 yards with an interception. Ty Buckman led the Cougars with 47 rushing yards on 10 carries.
The win was also the first for Cougars first-year head coach Jamie Wyant.
Heart River 13, Southern McLean 6
SM 0 6 0 0 0—6
HR 0 6 0 0 7—13
First quarter
Second quarter
HR — Dion Madler 26 pass from Trace Jacobson (kick no good)
SM — Koby Hansen 1 run (kick no good)
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
Overtime
HR — Jacobson 1 run (Jacobson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: HR, Ty Buckman 20-47, Madler 1-12, Zack Bebee 4-15, Cauy Shypkoski 6-3, Jacobson 2-0 1 TD.
PASSING: HR, Jacobson 4-13-1 43 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: HR, Madler 2-34 1 TD, Gabe Rodakowski 1-3, Tristen Schuhrke 1-6.