WATFORD CITY — Watford City’s homecoming and revealing of its new football field went off without a hitch Friday evening, as the Wolves defeated Central Dakota 40-14 on Fred Fridley Field, named in honor of the famed coach that led the Wolves to nine state championships in his time there.

The Wolves got 165 rushing yards from Kason Hartel, who added a 66-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Hunter Schwartzenberger ran for a score and passed to Brett Skarda for another in the game.

Connor Dennis and Carter Zenz added offensive touchdowns, while Matt Ackerman scored on a fumble recovery.

Central Dakota did not score until the fourth quarter when the game was already well out of reach.

Watford City 40, Central Dakota 14

CD 0 0 0 14—14

WC 7 13 14 6—40

First quarter

WC — Brett Skarda 41 pass from Hunter Schwartzenberger (Skarda kick)

Second quarter

WC — Connor Dennis 9 run (conversion no good)

WC — Matt Ackerman 3 fumble return (Skarda kick)

Third quarter

WC — Kason Hartel 66 run (Skarda kick)

WC — Schwartzenberger 1 run (Skarda kick)

Fourth quarter

CD — 83 kickoff return (kick good)

WC — Carter Zenz 10 run (conversion no good)

CD — 66 yard run (kick good)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: WC, Hartel 17-165, Zenz 12-47, Dennis 2-10.

PASSING: WC, Schwartzenberger 4-8-1 68 yards.

RECEIVING: WC, Skarda 2-66, Ackerman 1-4.