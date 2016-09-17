Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    HS Football: Watford City Wolves defeat Central Dakota on new field

    By Parker Cotton Today at 12:54 a.m.

    WATFORD CITY — Watford City’s homecoming and revealing of its new football field went off without a hitch Friday evening, as the Wolves defeated Central Dakota 40-14 on Fred Fridley Field, named in honor of the famed coach that led the Wolves to nine state championships in his time there.

    The Wolves got 165 rushing yards from Kason Hartel, who added a 66-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Hunter Schwartzenberger ran for a score and passed to Brett Skarda for another in the game.

    Connor Dennis and Carter Zenz added offensive touchdowns, while Matt Ackerman scored on a fumble recovery.

    Central Dakota did not score until the fourth quarter when the game was already well out of reach.

    Watford City 40, Central Dakota 14

    CD  0 0 0 14—14

    WC  7 13 14 6—40

    First quarter

    WC — Brett Skarda 41 pass from Hunter Schwartzenberger (Skarda kick)

    Second quarter

    WC — Connor Dennis 9 run (conversion no good)

    WC — Matt Ackerman 3 fumble return (Skarda kick)

    Third quarter

    WC — Kason Hartel 66 run (Skarda kick)

    WC — Schwartzenberger 1 run (Skarda kick)

    Fourth quarter

    CD — 83 kickoff return (kick good)

    WC — Carter Zenz 10 run (conversion no good)

    CD — 66 yard run (kick good)

    INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

    RUSHING: WC, Hartel 17-165, Zenz 12-47, Dennis 2-10.

    PASSING: WC, Schwartzenberger 4-8-1 68 yards.

    RECEIVING: WC, Skarda 2-66, Ackerman 1-4.

    Explore related topics:sportsprepsWatford City WolvesWatford City footballHigh school footballprep sports
    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
    Advertisement
    randomness