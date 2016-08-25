Tigers complete sweep of skidding Twins

Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) fields a ball but throws it away for an error trying to double up Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann (34) and allows a run for the Tigers in the second inning Thursday at Target Field. Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann celebrates with designated hitter Victor Martinez after his home run Thursday against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning at Target Field. (Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS—Victor Martinez had three hits and James McCann homered for the Detroit Tigers as they finished off a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with an 8-5 win at Target Field on Thursday afternoon.

McCann's three-run blast gave Detroit a 6-0 lead in the third inning and Martinez added on with a two-run double in the sixth inning that ended up providing Detroit with some important insurance.

Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris (2-2) allowed two runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings, winning for the first time since June 29. Detroit has won its last four games overall.

Closer Francisco Rodriguez worked the ninth for his 35th save.

Robbie Grossman had two hits and two RBIs for the Twins and Max Kepler added a two-run double in the eighth inning as Minnesota attempted to mount a late rally.

Twins rookie Jose Berrios (2-4) took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and five walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Minnesota has lost its last seven games and has been swept in back-to-back series by a pair of Central Division rivals. Kansas City took four from the Twins at Kauffman Stadium last week.

Detroit posted three-run frames in the second and third, getting an RBI fielder's choice grounder from Andrew Romine and a two-run double from Ian Kinsler to take a 3-0 lead in the second.

McCann's blast, his 11th of the season, pushed the lead to six runs in the third and Martinez extended the lead to 8-0 in the sixth.

The Twins chipped away with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings on Grossman's first RBI single and a run-scoring hit from Eduardo Escobar.

Grossman plated Jorge Polanco to start the eighth before Kepler's drive to the right-center field gap scored a pair of runs to cap the inning.

After scoring three runs against the Detroit bullpen following Norris' exit, Rodriguez struck out a pair in the ninth to close out the game.

NOTES: Tigers CF Cameron Maybin was not in the starting lineup on Thursday. Manager Brad Ausmus said it was a routine day of rest. ... Twins 1B Joe Mauer missed his second consecutive game because of a sore quad initially injured last week while running the bases against the Atlanta Braves. Mauer is considered day-to-day and could return as soon as Friday. ... The Tigers return to Detroit on Friday to begin a six-game homestand with the first of three games against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park. ... Minnesota begins a six-game road trip on Friday with the first of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.