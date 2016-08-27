Smoak, Martin bash Blue Jays past Twins

Aug 26, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Minnesota Twins left fielder Robbie Grossman (36) can't reach a ball hit for a home run by Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Darwin Barney (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 26, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) forces out Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) at second but can't turn a double play in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO—Justin Smoak and Russell Martin each had five RBIs, Francisco Liriano earned his first win for the Blue Jays and Toronto used four home runs to defeat the Minnesota Twins 15-8 on Friday night.

Smoak, Martin, Josh Donaldson and Darwin Barney homered for the Blue Jays. Donaldson added three RBIs.

The Blue Jays (72-56) entered Friday tied for first place in the American League East with the Boston Red Sox

Trevor Plouffe homered for the Twins (49-79), who lost their eighth game in a row and Kurt Suzuki had three RBIs.

Twins left-hander Pat Dean (1-4) allowed eight hits, one walk and six runs in three innings.

Liriano (7-12) allowed two hits, four walks and four runs (three earned) in five innings to go 1-1 in four starts for Toronto after a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The left-hander struck out seven.

Joe Biagini allowed a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Eddie Rosario to cut Toronto's advantage to 6-5.

Barney led off the four-run Toronto sixth with his fourth homer of the season.

Pat Light replaced Andrew Albers after shortstop Jorge Polanco's throwing error on Ezequiel Carrera's grounder

As Jose Bautista struck out, Carrera stole second and took third on a throwing error by the catcher, Suzuki.

Donaldson and Edwin Encarnacion walked to load the bases and Martin hit a three-run double for a 10-5 Toronto lead.

The Blue Jays added five runs in the seventh against Michael Tonkin and Michael O'Rourke, who allowed Martin's 15th homer, a two-run shot.

Smoak and Donaldson had RBI singles in the inning.

The Twins scored twice in the eighth against Aaron Loup on a sacrifice fly by Suzuki and an RBI single by Rosario.

Loup allowed a sacrifice fly to Max Kepler in the ninth.

Plouffe hit his eighth homer of the season with two out in the first inning to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jays came back with five runs in the second inning, three on the 14th homer of the season by Smoak and two on the 30th home run of the season by Donaldson.

Troy Tulowitzki, Melvin Upton Jr. and Bautista hit singles in the inning.

The Twins cut the lead to 5-2 with an unearned run in the third on walks to Kurt Suzuki and Robbie Grossman, an error by Liriano on an infield trickler by Eddie Rosario and Plouffe's sacrifice fly.

Singles by Upton, Darwin Barney and Smoak restored Toronto's four-run lead in the bottom of the third.

Suzuki hit a two-run double in the fourth to reduce Toronto's lead to 6-4. It scored Kepler and Eduardo Escobar, who had walked.