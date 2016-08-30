Indians hand Twins 12th straight loss

Cleveland Indians catcher Chris Gimenez reaches to tag Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario after a swinging strikeout in the eighth inning at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. (David Richard/USA TODAY Sports)

CLEVELAND—Jason Kipnis and Rajai Davis homered and the Cleveland bullpen pitched seven scoreless innings as the Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 Tuesday night at Progressive Field.

The loss is the 12th in a row for the Twins, the third longest losing streak in team history.

Cleveland trailed 4-1 in the second inning as starter Josh Tomlin only recorded five outs before being removed from the game. But the Indians' offense clawed its way back into the lead, and the bullpen made it stand up.

Dan Otero, who has quietly had a terrific year in the Cleveland bullpen, pitched 2 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings. In 50 relief appearances he is 4-1 with a 1.25 ERA.

Andrew Miller got the last five outs of the game to pick up his 12th save, his fourth since being traded by the Yankees to the Indians on Aug. 1.

Twins reliever Alex Wimmers (0-1), who gave up one run on two hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings, took the loss.

Davis had three hits and three RBIs for the Indians, who have won the first two games of this series after returning home from a disappointing 2-5 trip to Oakland and Texas.

Brian Dozier homered on the first pitch of the game for the Twins, who after scoring four runs in the first two innings were held scoreless on two hits over the last seven innings by five Cleveland relievers.

Two teams that combined to score one run in 10 innings Monday combined to score eight runs in the first two innings Tuesday. And it didn't take long. After the first pitch of the game, the Twins had a 1-0 lead.

Dozier led off the game by hitting Tomlin's first pitch an estimated 430 feet into the bleachers in left-center field for his 31st home run. It was also Dozier's 12th home run in August. That is the most home runs in a month by a Twins player since Harmon Killebrew hit 12 in July 1969.

Joe Mauer followed with a double into the left field corner, and one out later, Mauer scored on a single by Miguel Sano.

The Indians cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Kipnis off Andrew Albers.

The Twins scored two more runs in the second inning, knocking Tomlin out of the game.

Eddie Rosario led off with a single and went to second on a one-out single by Logan Schafer. Tomlin struck out Dozier for the second out, but Mauer lined a single to left, scoring Rosario. Trevor Plouffe followed with another single, to center, scoring Schafer to give the Twins a 4-1 lead.

Tomlin was removed after the hit by Plouffe. He was charged with four runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings, and his spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy. In his past six starts, he is 0-5 with an 11.47 ERA.

Cleveland came back to tie it with a three-run second inning. With one out, Abraham Almonte doubled into the right field corner and Chris Gimenez drew a walk. Davis then belted a three-run home run over the left field wall, his 11th, tying the game at 4.

Albers lasted just two-plus innings, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks.

The Indians took a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Francisco Lindor off reliever Alex Wimmers.

NOTES: Cleveland reportedly acquired OF Coco Crisp in a trade with Oakland. ... Indians OF Michael Brantley, who recently underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, said his goal is to come to spring training next year with no limitations. ... Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Wednesday's game, hasn't lost since July 3. He is 7-2 with a 1.75 ERA in his last nine starts. ... Minnesota went into Tuesday's contest with an 11-game losing streak. The longest losing streak in Twins' history is 14 games, in May and June of 1982. ... On Aug. 1, Twins OF Max Kepler went 4-for-6 with three home runs and six RBIs in a 12-5 win at Progressive Field. Since then, Kepler is hitting .223 (21-for-94) with one home run and 14 RBIs.