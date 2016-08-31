Zimmer turns to Parcells in times of trouble

Former New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells speaks on stage during half time ceremony honoring the 25th anniversary of their championship at MetLife Stadium last year. Photo by Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

After the Vikings lost starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a season-ending ending knee injury, Zimmer talked to Parcells, the Pro Football Hall of Fame coach who was Zimmer's boss in Dallas from 2002-06, when Zimmer was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

The two spoke twice Tuesday.

"There's only a few guys that understand it," Parcells said. "I lived that life. I get it."

Parcells said he was saddened by the news about Bridgewater, who suffered a dislocated left knee and torn anterior cruciate ligament when he crumpled to the ground untouched during a practice drill. Parcells gave Zimmer what advice he could.

"He's charged with winning with the players that he has right now, this year," he said. "He understands that as well as anybody."

Taking over at quarterback for the Vikings will be Shaun Hill, a 36-year-old journeyman. Parcells talked to Zimmer about how he won Super Bowl XXV after the 1990 season with backup quarterback Jeff Hostetler, a six-year veteran who had played little behind starter Phil Simms.

There are similarities between the those Giants, who beat Buffalo 20-19 in the Super Bowl, and Zimmer's Vikings. Like the Vikings, the Giants had an excellent defense and used the pass to augment a run-first offense.

"(It can work with a backup quarterback) only if you have the surrounding cast," Parcells said. "We had a very stout defense, we had a good kicking game, and we had good runners. So that was the strength of our team."

The Vikings have a top-notch defense — and star running back Adrian Peterson.

One major difference: Hostetler took over for an injured Simms with two games left in the regular season.

"He had been around awhile, so it wasn't like he was a rookie player," Parcells said. "He was just inexperienced. ... (Teammates) had seen him play on the scout team and in the preseason, and they had a pretty good idea of what he could do.

"It was only for five games (including) the playoffs, so you know it's a pretty good example. But every situation is different. I don't know that situation in Minnesota as well.''

Parcells does know Zimmer, though. He also is well acquainted with other Vikings players, which is why he's hoping they can overcome such a big loss.

"I'm just rooting hard for Mike and their team," Parcells said. "I know (cornerback) Terence Newman pretty good, too. I drafted him (with the Cowboys in 2003). There are guys I know on that team. (Center) Joe Berger, I know him well (from also playing for Dallas). I root for those guys."