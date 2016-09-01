Indians complete sweep of Twins; losing streak at 13

Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Wednesday night. Photo by Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND — Corey Kluber pitched eight strong innings and Carlos Santana and Roberto Perez homered as the Cleveland Indians completed a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with an 8-4 victory Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

It's the Twins' 13th loss in a row, the second longest losing streak in team history. The longest is 14 in a row, in May and June of 1982.

Kluber (15-8) gave up three runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Kluber hasn't lost a game since July 3. In 10 starts since then he is 7-0 with a 1.94 ERA.

Twins starter Pat Dean (1-5) held Cleveland to two runs through four innings, but was removed from the game in the middle of a five-run Cleveland fifth inning.

Kluber took a 7-1 lead into the eighth inning. But Logan Schafer led off the Minnesota eighth with a single. Brian Dozier followed with his 32nd home run, a two-run blast into the left field bleachers.

Dozier hit 13 home runs in the month of August, tying him for the second highest total inTwins history. The club record for most home runs in a month is 14 by Harmon Killebrew in June of 1964. In 63 at-bats against the Indians this year, Dozier is hitting .306 with six home runs and 17 RBIs.

The Indians added their final run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jason Kipnis.

Rookie Perci Garner, called up by the Indians from Triple-A Columbus prior to the game, made his major league debut in the ninth inning, but he was removed after giving up two singles and a walk to load the bases with two outs.

Bryan Shaw relieved Garner and threw a wild pitch, allowing a run to score. But Shaw struck out Dozier to end the game and pick up his first save.

Cleveland took an early lead in the second inning, which began with a single by Mike Napoli. Santana flied out, but Jose Ramirez poked a single to center, moving Napoli to second. Dean retired Brandon Guyer on an infield pop out for the second out, but Abraham Almonte pulled a double down the left-field line, scoring Napoli with the first run of the game.

Kluber retired the first six batters he faced, four on strikeouts, to start the game. But in the third inning, Max Kepler, who on Aug. 1 in Cleveland had a four-hit, three-homer, six-RBI game, ripped a line drive over the center-field wall to tie it at 1. That was Kepler's 11th hit of the season against Cleveland, six of them home runs.

The Indians regained the lead in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Santana over the left-field wall on Dean's first pitch. The home run was Santana's 28th, which is a career high. His previous career high was 27, achieved twice, in 2014 and 2011.

Cleveland separated from the Twins with a five-run fifth inning in which the Indians sent 11 men to the plate. It started with another long ball. Roberto Perez, leading off the inning, belted his second home run, over the wall in right-center field to give the Indians a 3-1 lead.

Following Perez's home run, Dean retired Rajai Davis on a groundout for the first out, but the next three batters all reached base. Kipnis walked, Francisco Lindor singled and Napoli walked.

J.T. Chargois relieved Dean and Santana greeted Chargois with a single to right, scoring Kipnis to make it 4-1. Ramirez followed with a two-run double into the right-field corner, and pinch hitter Lonnie Chisenhall's sacrifice fly scored Santana to extend the lead to 7-1.

Dean pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and three walks.

NOTES: The Indians acquired OF Coco Crisp and cash from the Oakland A's in exchange for minor league LHP Colt Hynes. Crisp is expected to be in uniform Friday, when the Indians begin a three-game series with Miami. ... The Indians also purchased the contract of RHP Perci Garner from Triple-A Columbus and optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to Class-A Lake County. ... Indians C Yan Gomes (separated shoulder) has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Gomes is expected to begin a minor league rehab next week and is eligible to be activated off the DL on Sept. 16. ... Twins manager Paul Molitor said INF/OF Danny Santana, who was placed on the disabled list Aug. 28 with a sprained shoulder, probably won't play again this year. ... The Twins are scoring an average of 5.24 runs per game since June 26.