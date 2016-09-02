Another hurt quarterback for Vikings in win over Los Angeles

Minnesota Vikings running back C.J. Ham (30) runs in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday night. Ham is a former Augustana University in Sioux Falls player. Photo by Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The preseason couldn't end soon enough for the Vikings, who earlier this week lost starter Teddy Bridgewater for the season with a serious knee injury. In Thursday's exhibition finale at U.S. Bank Stadium, they lost game starter Joel Stave for the night with a hand injury.

At least Brad Sorensen didn't get hurt. And the Vikings were wise enough not to play Shaun Hill, who will take over for Bridgewater when the regular season starts Sept. 11 at Tennessee.

Minnesota beat Los Angeles 27-25, but the final score hardly mattered. The Vikings were mostly trying to escape without any more injuries, especially at quarterback.

Stave completed 9 of 18 passes for 76 yards and was sacked twice before getting hurt and being replaced by Sorensen late in the second quarter. Stave was listed as questionable to return, but didn't.

Sorensen completed 4 of 9 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown and was sacked three times. He threw a swing pass that running back Jhurrell Pressley took 28 yards for a touchdown with 33 seconds left in the half to give the Vikings a 13-7 lead.

Minnesota did lose cornerback Jabari Price early in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury.

The Vikings didn't use any starters in the game. All of those spots are seemingly locked up, including the one at quarterback.

General manager Rick Spielman emphasized before the game that the Vikings have full confidence in Hill. He said the Vikings expect to pick up either a veteran or a young quarterback by Monday, but it would be as a backup.

"They don't fall out of a tree,'' said Spielman, emphasizing it's hard to find good signal callers.

Minnesota lost Bridgewater to a dislocated left knee and torn ACL when he went down in practice Tuesday without contact. The workout was then cancelled.

The Vikings got off to a slow start Thursday as the Rams went 62 yards on the first series to take a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff, the first player taken in the draft last April, to Kenny Britt.

Minnesota, though, soon took over and a key reason was Pressley, an undrafted rookie from New Mexico. He did most of the work on the touchdown reception from Sorensen.

In the third quarter, Pressley took a kickoff return 106 yards for a touchdown to give the Vikings a 20-10 lead.

Pressley finished the night with 14 carries for 29 yards and four receptions for 49 yards. Running back C.J. Ham also was solid, carrying 15 times for 59 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:37 left in the game for a 27-10 lead.

While Pressley and Ham both had their moments, it might be tough for either to make the team when rosters are cut down Saturday to 53. Both, though, are solid candidates for the practice squad.