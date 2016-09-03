White Sox pound out 11-4 win over Twins

Sep 2, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Carlos Sanchez (5) hits a ground rule double during the sixth inning to drive in the go ahead run against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Jose Abreu and Melky Cabrera each had three hits and knocked in three runs and Todd Frazier homered for the second straight night to lead the Chicago White Sox to an 11-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field.

Frazier's two-run shot in the fourth inning tied the score at 3 and came moments after Brian Dozier connected on a three-run blast that gave Minnesota the lead.

After the clubs traded single runs in the fifth, Chicago took the lead for good on an RBI double by Carlos Sanchez in the top of the sixth. The White Sox tacked on three more runs in both the eighth and ninth, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Adam Eaton reached base five times on three singles, a double and a walk as Chicago tied a season high with 16 hits.

Carlos Rodon (6-8) kept his pitch count low, completing seven innings with just 79 pitches but allowed four runs (three earned), seven hits and a walk. He also struck out four in winning his third consecutive start and fourth straight decision.

Minnesota's Kyle Gibson (5-9) took the loss, surrendering five runs, nine hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 5⅔ innings.

Abreu's two-out single to center field gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The hit extended his on-base streak to 29 games, the longest active streak in the major leagues.

Minnesota clawed back in the bottom of the third, getting singles from the No. 8 and 9 hitters to set up Dozier, who smacked his 33rd homer of the season, into the left-field seats. It was Dozier's 19th since the All-Star break, the most in baseball, and seventh in his last 11 games at home. His 33 home runs are the most by a second baseman in a season since Dan Uggla hit 35 in 2011.

After Abreu's single to lead off the fourth, Frazier hit the first pitch he saw off the batter's eye in center field for his 35th home run of the year and second in as many days, tying the score at 3.

Cabrera and Jorge Polanco traded RBI singles in the fifth to keep the score knotted at four apiece.