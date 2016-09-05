KX to air Eagles game Sunday

BISMARCK -- KX News TV announced Monday that viewers in western North Dakota will be able to watch Carson Wentz make his debut Sunday on CBS.

The former North Dakota State standout from Bismarck was named Monday as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles when they face the Cleveland Browns at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Eagles selected Wentz second overall in this year’s draft.

The KX Network is western North Dakota’s CBS affiliate and serves the Dickinson area. Typically, the affiliate shows regional games.