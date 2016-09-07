Royals score 7 in 9th inning to break tie with Twins

Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario hits a home run in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Tuesday night. (Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS—The Kansas City Royals scored seven runs in the ninth inning to break a tie game in a 10-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field.

The Royals loaded the bases with nobody out against Twins closer Brandon Kintzler before Drew Butera's one-out single through the hole between first and second scored the eventual winning run.

Two batters later, Paulo Orlando rolled a two-run single to right field, giving Kansas City a three-run lead.

Eric Hosmer followed with an RBI single before Kendrys Morales provided the final blow, a massive three-run blast into the bullpen in left-center field. It was the second home run of the night and third in two games for the former Twin, who knocked in five runs and has 25 homers this season.

Brian Dozier homered again for Minnesota, his 25th since the All-Star break and seventh in September.

Both starting pitchers were credited with a quality start, but neither figured into the decision.

Kansas City's Dillon Gee allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings and struck out two, retiring 15 of the final 17 men he faced after allowing a home run to Eddie Rosario to lead off the second.

Former Royal Ervin Santana also allowed three runs in six-plus innings, scattering three hits and walking three while striking out six.

Kelvin Herrera (2-4) earned the victory, pitching one inning of scoreless relief in the eighth.

Kintzler (0-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering four runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Morales gave the Royals a quick 2-0 lead with a two-run shot to deep right field that nearly exited the stadium.

The lead was short lived, however, as Minnesota blasted a pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 2-2.

Dozier's homer into the left-field seats was his 39th home run and 18th career lead-off blast, and came on the third pitch of the game.

It was the fifth-straight game with at least one home run for Dozier, tying the franchise record shared by Harmon Killebrew and Marty Cordova.

Trevor Plouffe tied the game with a solo blast of his own later in the inning.

Rosario went the other way to open the second inning for his ninth homer.

It was the third time this season Minnesota hit three home runs in a game off Gee.

NOTES: The Royals recalled INF Christian Colon from Triple-A Omaha. Colon has a .228 average with five extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in 127 at-bats over 47 games with Kansas City this season. ... The Royals selected the contract of OF Daniel Nava from Omaha. Nava hit .235 with one homer and 13 RBIs in 45 games with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season before being traded to the Royals on Aug. 29. ... The Royals purchased the contract of RHP Kevin McCarthy from Omaha. McCarthy had a 5-6 record and 3.57 ERA in 47 relief appearances between Double-A and Triple-A this season. ... To make room on the roster for Nava and McCarthy, the Royals designated OF Reymond Fuentes and RHP Nick Tepesch for assignment. ... The Twins recalled RHP Tyler Duffey from Triple-A Rochester. Duffey is 8-10 with a 6.24 ERA in 22 starts with Minnesota this season. ... The Twins recalled 1B Kennys Vargas from Rochester. Vargas has a .259 average with six homers and 13 RBIs in 25 games for the big-league club in 2016. ... The Twins purchased the contract of INF James Beresford from Rochester. Beresford his .269 with 17 extra-base hits and 35 RBIs for Rochester this season. ... Twins UTIL Danny Santana was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to create space on the 40-man roster for Beresford. Santana will miss the remainder of the season with a Grade-2 left shoulder strain.