Turner has been through similar QB experience before

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner yells instructions to a player in the afternoon practice on the third day of the Minnesota Vikings training camp at Minnesota State University in Mankato earlier this summer. (Pioneer Press/John Autey)

EDEN PRAIRIE, MInn.—Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner has been here before, preparing a newly acquired veteran quarterback with game day fast approaching in a coaching kitchen full of chefs.

In November 1993, Turner was calling plays for the Dallas Cowboys when star quarterback Troy Aikman suffered a hamstring injury. Owner Jerry Jones signed Bernie Kosar after Cleveland cut the iconic hometown star.

Five days later, Kosar started against the then-Phoenix Cardinals, running the offense from a wristband of shorthand and rudimentary signals from the sideline. He completed 13 of 21 passes for a pedestrian 199 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown strike to tight end Jay Novacek, in a 20-13 victory.

Kosar started another game and appeared in four turnover-free games that season for Dallas, which went on to win the first of consecutive Super Bowls over the Buffalo Bills.

Twenty-four years later in Minnesota, Turner is working with his son, quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, and tight ends coach Pat Shurmur to assimilate Sam Bradford up with the Vikings playbook while also preparing Shaun Hill to possibly start Sunday's game at Tennessee.

"The situations are very similar to what I've had in the past," Turner said Thursday.

The Vikings will practice again Friday and travel to Nashville without publicly naming a Week 1 starter as they prepare for life without franchise quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bradford is absorbing a scaled-down version of Minnesota's scheme as he familiarizes himself with concepts and verbiage vastly different from what he barked out in Philadelphia last year and the previous four years in St. Louis.

"You may call it an apple a year ago and we called it a pear," Shurmur said.

Hill has run all of Minnesota's various packages in his second season as backup. Bradford is working fast to catch up, but there might not be enough time to hand over the offense to him Sunday.

Whether Bradford or Hill, there is no doubt the Vikings will continue to pivot off star running back Adrian Peterson, the defending NFL rushing champion.

"We've found a way to run our offense when Adrian's going and playing. We know that it starts with him and then we build plays off of him," Turner said. "That's the approach we're going to take whether it's Shaun or Sam."

Meanwhile, Shurmur—Bradford's offensive coordinator last year with the Eagles and during his rookie season with the Rams in 2010—has been a valuable surrogate in meeting rooms.

"He's picking it up extremely quickly," Shurmur said after Thursday's practice. "For the most part we've all been very impressed how far he's come in the last couple of days. He's got three primary elements: He's an outstanding decision maker, he's extremely accurate, and he understands timing. Those are things you look for in a quarterback."