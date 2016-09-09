After a stinker in 2015 opener, Vikings get a Game 1 do-over

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer reacts during a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium earlier this month. Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.—With the lights shining bright in last year's season opener at Levi Stadium, the Vikings came out flatter than Flat Stanley in a 20-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

No one played well in the lousy loss. Teddy Bridgewater got sacked a handful of times, never established a rhythm, and hurled an interception. Adrian Peterson rushed 10 times for all of 31 yards. The much-talked-about unit on the other side of the field — coach Mike Zimmer's calling card — allowed an unproven Carlos Hyde to rush for 168 yards and two scores. Receiver Mike Wallace might have been the team's best player in that game. And that speaks volumes about the performance.

Zimmer, who hates his team looking at the past, recognized that "the whole team struggled" in that loss.

"We tried to figure out what we didn't do good in that game," he said. "And we tried to move on from there."

That's exactly what happened. Minnesota bounced back and finished season 11-5, winning the NFC North in the process. San Francisco finished 5-11.

So what went wrong in the season opener?

"It was a prime-time game — a Monday night game — and we came out slow," cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said. "We know we have to start faster this year. We have to bring a different energy from the start ... and go out there and execute better."

Munnerlyn and the Vikings know they can't afford the same fate Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Not with the lofty goals the team still boasts despite the season-ending injury to Bridgewater.

"I feel like our team thinks we have a chance to be good," Zimmer said. "There are 31 other teams feeling the same way right now."

While there was an understandable feeling of uncertainty after Bridgewater blew out his knee last week, the feeling has shifted back to positivity this week with the acquisition of Sam Bradford. The roster is still loaded with talented players, Peterson likely leading the charge on offense, with playmakers at every level on defense.

"I think the veteran guys appreciate the fact that management went out and tried to do whatever we can do to help win," Zimmer said when asked whether he thought the Bradford move boosted spirits. "I think that showed that they have confidence in this team. ... They feel like they're trying to give us the very best opportunity we can to win."

Zimmer and the Vikings believe they can still achieve goals that were in place before Bridgewater went down. They have to find a way to harness that feeling and expound on it as the season progresses.

A convincing win over the Titans this weekend would be a good start.

"I really don't know," defensive end Everson Griffen said when asked about what happened in last year's opener. "They won the game; that's what I know. You give them their respect. They won. You try not to let it happen again.

"I feel like we're more prepared, more determined, more disciplined, and a smarter team than last year," Griffen added.

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo said a win obviously would be big in building the team's confidence. "You want to start with a win to get the ball rolling," he said.

That confidence could be key with the home opener against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. That said, the Vikings know they need to take care of business in Week 1 before they can start thinking about that.

While he wouldn't bite when asked whether the team overlooked the 49ers last year, Griffen was clear the Vikings wouldn't overlook the Titans.

"We took a good approach to each day we've had this week," he said. "You can learn a lot of things from (last year's season opener). We can't get ahead of ourselves. We have to be humble. We just have to go out there and do our jobs."