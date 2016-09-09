Bridgewater needed 'multi-ligament reconstruction'

DALLAS, Texas—A day after coach Mike Zimmer said "everything is good" in regards to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's season-ending surgery, athletic trainer Eric Sugarman released a statement Friday clarifying that Bridgewater needed "a multi-ligament reconstruction" on his injured left knee.

"Teddy Bridgewater had his left knee surgically repaired yesterday," the statement read. "The procedure was performed by Dr. Dan Cooper at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX. The knee dislocation resulted in Teddy needing a multi-ligament reconstruction. I was able to be present in Dallas, support Teddy and observe the entire procedure. The repair was excellent and gives Teddy every reason to be very optimistic."

No details were given about what other ligaments needed repair. Bridgewater was diagnosed with a dislocated knee and a torn anterior cruciate ligament after going down at practice last Tuesday.

"I don't know all the fancy words," Zimmer said when asked if he could provide any clarity. "It was what they typically do on a dislocation. I talked to him yesterday and texted him last night. He's in good spirits."

Sugarman noted that Bridgewater "has already began the rehab process" and "will return to Minnesota to continue on the road to recovery very soon."

Zimmer said he's hoping to have Bridgewater rehabbing in Minnesota in a week or so.

After that, Bridgewater's role on the team will be pretty much up to him, Zimmer said.

"He can't wait to get back here and be around the guys," Zimmer said. "So, I'm sure he'll try to be around. The most important thing for him is to do the rehab and the things that he has to do. He will be in the training room a lot, so guys will see him, and he's more than welcome in the meetings and all that."

A handful of Bridgewater's teammates have reached out to him over the past week.

Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said he's texted Bridgewater to check in.

"He's in good spirits," Munnerlyn said. "He's ready to attack his rehab and get back."

A main target for Bridgewater last season, receiver Stefon Diggs said he also has been in contact with him.

"I texted him yesterday," Diggs said. "You know that's still my guy, that's still my brother. At the end of the day I still have his back no matter what."

Shoes update

It looks like Adrian Peterson will be looking fresh when he hits the field Sunday in Nashville for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans thanks to Kanye West and Adidas.

The cleats look very similar to the Yeezy 350 Boost sneakers.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller started the movement Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers when he rocked high-top Yeezy cleats during warm-ups. He didn't wear the cleats during the game.

Peterson apparently won't be the only player wearing Yeezys on Sunday: Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins tweeted out this picture about two hours before Peterson.

No words yet on whether any other athletes will be wearing Yeezy cleats this weekend.

Yeezy 350 Boost sneakers retail at $200. They are currently sold out on the Adidas website.

Briefly

The Vikings released their injury report on Friday afternoon and it confirmed that tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and center Nick Easton (ankle) will miss the season opener.

After practicing as a limited participant all week, receiver Charles Johnson (quad) is listed as questionable. That same designation goes for running back Jerick McKinnon, who sat out Thursday's practice and was a limited participant on Wednesday and Friday.

The NFL removed the probable designation from injury reports during the offseason.