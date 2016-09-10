Vikings expected to start quarterback Shaun Hill in opener

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Shaun Hill talks on the sidelines in the game with the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports)

Shaun Hill is expected to be the starting quarterback over Sam Bradford for the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Vikings players were informed that Hill will get the start, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

Bradford, who was acquired for a 2017 first-round pick and a conditional 2018 fourth-rounder in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, joined the Vikings after Teddy Bridgewater tore multiple ligaments in his knee Aug. 30.

The 36-year-old Hill may get the start for only one week as the Minnesota coaches continue to scramble to get Bradford acclimated with the offensive system.

Bradford has been working overtime with offensive coordinator Norv Turner to get up to speed.

"Shaun has run every third-down play we have in our package since two years ago, so not only the play going in, the speed of the third-down situation, the play getting called, lining up, the defense giving you (different looks)," Turner said Friday. "Tennessee is a multiple-look defense; they give you a lot of different looks. So there (are) a lot of things that are being processed that Shaun has been doing for two years and Sam has been doing for four days."

Hill's last start in a season opener came in 2014 for the then-St. Louis Rams against the Vikings after Bradford tore his ACL in preseason. Hill strained his quadriceps in that game in a 34-6 Vikings win.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he had decided on a starting quarterback for the game but would not reveal whether Hill or Bradford would start.

When asked if he had told the team, Zimmer said, "Maybe."