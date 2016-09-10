McFeely: Eagles blue-collar fans (expletive) love Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Buccaneers, 17-9.(Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports)

PHILADELPHIA—A couple of likely looking football fans stood by their car in a parking lot across the street from Lincoln Financial Field, the football stadium here in which the Philadelphia Eagles play. They were drinking beers and sharing what looked to be a cigarette following a Temple Owls college game in the stadium.

So your intrepid North Dakota reporter, looking for man-on-the-street opinions of Carson Wentz, approached the more colorful-looking gentleman of the pair with a simple question:

"Are you an Eagles fan?"

To which the young man, who was taking a drag off something that could now easily be identified as something other than a tobacco cigarette, replied: "What the (expletive) you think? We're in Philadelphia."

Welcome to Philly.

The reporter explained he was from a North Dakota newspaper and wanted to talk about Wentz, the former North Dakota State quarterback who will make his first NFL start with the Eagles on Sunday.

"You came all the way from North Dakota?" responded the Eagles fan. "Cool. But when you ask a couple guys drinking beer and smoking weed if they're Eagles fans in Philadelphia, what do you expect?"

Pause.

"You wanna hit?"

Your reporter declined and, always mindful of local ordinances, asked if it was legal in Pennsylvania.

"It's decriminalized in Philadelphia. It's like a hundred-dollar fine if you get caught. (Expletive). It's worth it."

Not wanting to be rude, the reporter asked for the Eagles fan's name.

"My name is Joe. I'm from Jersey. I don't have a last name."

What do you think of Wentz?

"I like the kid. I think he's got a chance. Nobody around here wanted Sam Bradford. Wentz will be fine."

And so tells the tale of Carson Wentz's popularity in Philadelphia, at least judging by chats with fans outside the stadium and in sports bars in town.

They like Carson, they hope he does well, they love his size and athleticism—and, best of all, he's not Sam Bradford.

Bradford was slated to be the Philadelphia starter before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings on Labor Day weekend. The Eagles named Wentz their surprise rookie starter last week. He'll play the opener against the Cleveland Browns.

A bartender at the Xfinity Live! sports bar complex near the stadium, who went a step further than Joe from Jersey and didn't have a first or last name, said Wentz is a definite upgrade over Bradford—"Nobody thought he could do (expletive)"—but there are plenty of questions about the NDSU product's pedigree.

"I mean, who did he play? He'll be fine. I'm rooting for him. We'll be alright. But who did he play in North Dakota? I just hope he's not Tim Tebow and goes off and plays baseball."

At the Fox and Hound Sports Tavern in downtown Philadelphia, lifetime Eagles fan Eric Wright and his Browns fan buddy Chet Feldman of Akron, Ohio, were bellied up to the bar watching college football and boxing.

"I'm very upbeat about Wentz," Wright said. "But I don't know that they prepared him enough. I would've like to seen them hold him out for a few games. What'd he take in the preseason, 20-some snaps before he got hurt? I'm glad they traded all those picks for him and I think he's going to be good, but it's a big (expletive) leap from North Dakota State.

"Philly's a different town. We don't always have the nicest people, you know what I'm saying? How much did people get on him in North Dakota? How tough were they? But he gives us hope because nobody liked Sam Bradford."

Tony Russo is an electrician from Doylestown, Pa., about an hour from Philadelphia. He was more bullish on Wentz, although he and his Temple tailgating mates outside Lincoln Financial Field seemed to be ultra-enthusiastic about everything. That included speaking with somebody from North Dakota.

"This town is (expletive) nuts about Carson Wentz," Russo said. "Everything about Wentz excites this fan base. You know anything about Philadelphia? This is a blue-collar town. Blue-collar people. I don't want to say anything bad about Sam Bradford, but Sam Bradford isn't Philadelphia. Sam Bradford is out golfing. Carson Wentz is out hunting. You hear about that? Carson Wentz is Philadelphia. You scribble that down in your (expletive) notebook."

Popular radio sports-talk host Mike Missanelli agrees with the electrician from Doylestown. Most of the callers to his show—Nick from Aston, Pat in Perth Amboy, Dominic in Royersford, Mike in Williamstown, Vinnie in Jersey—are fully on the Wentz bandwagon. It helps that Missanelli says on the air that Wentz has "rawhide toughness" and loves to goose hunt.

"He's Brett Favre," Missanelli says.

That's a high bar. At the same time, Missanelli believes the notoriously brutal Eagles fans will have remarkable patience with Wentz.

"They are going to worship his good plays and not really take points off for his bad plays because they expect bad plays here," Missanelli said. "It's a smart fan base and they know this kid is not going to take them to a division title."

Doug Wentz, Carson's father, flew into Philadelphia from Bismarck, N.D., on Saturday. He was asked about Philadelphia fans giving his son a long leash.

"It's the newness of it. He's the new toy," Doug said. "And also he hasn't lost a game yet or thrown an interception, all those fun things."

In other words, let's see how things go once Carson proves to be human.

The fun begins at Lincoln Financial Field at noon Sunday. On the positive side, Wentz isn't (expletive) Sam Bradford. On the negative side, how long will Joe from Jersey and Tony from Doylestown have patience with a rookie from (expletive) North Dakota?