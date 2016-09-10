Say it ain't Joe: Mauer's single lifts Twins in 12th

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Miguel Sano (22) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning Saturday against the Cleveland Indians at Target Field. (Jordan Johnson/USA TODAY Sports)

Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) celebrates with teammates after hitting a RBI single to end the game during the 12th inning Saturday, Sept. 10, against the Cleveland Indians at Target Field. Minnesota Twins won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—After going more than nine years between walk-off moments, Joe Mauer is suddenly starting to collect them.

Saturday night it was his 12th-inning single with two outs off Joe Colon that scored Brian Dozier from second and gave the Twins a 2-1 win over the division-leading Cleveland Indians.

On July 30 against the Chicago White Sox, Mauer drew a game-ending walk. His only career walk-off hit before Saturday was on July 15, 2007.

Evening the season series at nine wins apiece before Sunday's season series finale, the Twins snapped a five-game losing streak against the Indians. They had dropped three of those by a single run.

Twins left-hander Hector Santiago walked four of his first 11 batters but somehow managed to bob and weave well enough to allow just one run over seven innings. That came on Francisco Lindor's first-inning sacrifice fly.

Santiago retired 16 of his final 18 batters to lower his earned run average to 1.86 over his past three starts. That came after he had a 10.89 ERA in his first four starts with the Twins following an Aug. 1 deadline trade from the Los Angeles Angels.

Miguel Sano's 408-foot homer in the second inning tied the game at 1, which is where it stayed until the 12th. In a span of 15 innings, the Twins had managed just one run (Sano's 23rd homer) before Mauer came through on the eighth pitch of his at-bat with a base open.

Australian rookie James Beresford, making his big-league debut at third base, singled in the seventh and made a nice diving stop on a Carlos Santana grounder in the first. With his parents and other family members watching from the stands, Beresford received warm ovations from the home crowd before his first at-bat and again after his first hit after 10 seasons in the minor leagues with the Twins.

Since four Twins relievers combined to author a seven-run Kansas City ninth on Tuesday, a bottom-five bullpen has strung together three solid days' worth of work.

Rookie Alex Wimmers earned his first career victory on Wednesday as four Twins relievers handled three shutout innings. Friday, in the series opener against the Indians, five relievers negotiated four scoreless frames in relief of starter Tyler Duffey.

Saturday, Twins relievers put up five more zeros to extend their streak of scoreless innings to 12.