EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes learned Monday he won't need surgery to repair his injured right knee, but it's uncertain whether he'll be available for Sunday night's home opener against Green Bay.

"He doesn't need surgery, so we'll take it day by day," coach Mike Zimmer said.

Zimmer said he doesn't know how long Rhodes might be out. The four-year veteran felt a pop in his knee while stretching before Sunday's game at Tennessee and was ruled out and replaced by Trae Waynes. Rhodes had an MRI on Monday.

"I was excited about coming into the season and ready to play the first game, and it didn't turn out the way I wanted it to turn out, so I was pretty upset," he said.

Speaking to reporters before his MRI, Rhodes said he didn't know how long he might be out, and that he hoped to be healthy enough to play against the Packers in the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"If I can, I'll be excited, but if I can't, I'll be even more upset," he said.

Rhodes wouldn't say where the injury occurred.

"Was just stretching (his leg) out and it just didn't feel quite right," he said.

Rhodes was not on the injury list last Friday but was downgraded to questionable just three hours before the game. He later was put on the inactive list.

"Not going to do anything crazy to make it worse than it was," Rhodes said about the decision to sit out the 25-16 victory over the Titans.

Zimmer said Waynes generally did well filling in for Rhodes.

"I thought he was tight in coverage,'' Zimmer said. "I think they caught some balls on him, but every one of them was contested. We just got to get some of those (catches) out.''