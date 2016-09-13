U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event in support of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

"Joe Biden told me, 'Barack, you gotta get on the Wentz Wagon.' I said I am a Bears fan," the president said on a speech carried live on multiple national news outlets.

Laughter and boos ensued, given the support for the rookie NFL quarterback who hails from Bismarck, N.D., and played college football at North Dakota State University.

Wentz was the second overall pick in this year's NFL draft. He opened the regular season Sunday in Philadelphia, a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Vice President Joe Biden was at the game.

The Eagles play the Chiacago Bears on Monday night in Chicago