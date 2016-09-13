Carson Wentz’s jersey is NFL’s top seller

Carson Wentz has the NFL's top-selling jersey this week after his sparking debut performance as the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

Fanatics, which runs NFL Shop, said Wentz's jersey sales outpaces those of New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who are second and third, respectively, ESPN reported.

The NFL jersey of the former North Dakota State standout from Bismarck had a hot summer as well. It was No. 6 on ESPN's top-selling jersey list from April to June. It was the highest-selling jersey during that period in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Delaware.