Patterson hopes for repeat of earlier game against Pack

It was Oct. 27, 2013, at the Metrodome. The Vikings receiver returned the opening kickoff 109 yards for a touchdown, setting a record that can be matched but never broken.

With the Vikings playing indoors again after two years at TCF Bank Stadium and facing the Packers on Sunday night in the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium, Patterson is thinking back to that game three years ago, which also was on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

“I hope (the Packers) remember that,” Patterson said. “I hope I get another 109 yards or 108. No matter, 60. Whatever it is, just help the team get a quick score.”

It’s been awhile since Patterson has seen highlights of his famous kickoff return. But he says he might check it out before Sunday’s game for motivation.

“I might just watch it every day until the game starts,” he said.

If Patterson has another long return against the Packers, it wouldn’t be a surprise. The fourth-year player has averaged 36.7 yards per return in six games against them, including four of 50 yards or longer.

The long return against the Packers that Patterson doesn’t want to remember is his most recent. In the 2015 season finale at Lambeau Field, he lost a fumble after a 70-yard return in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings managed to hold on for 20-13 victory that clinched the NFC North.

Patterson has 10 career kickoff returns of 50 yards or more. His 61-yarder to open the second half in Sunday’s 25-16 victory at Tennessee led to a field goal, the Vikings’ first score that trimmed the Titans’ lead to 10-3.

“It was a good return,” Patterson said. “It gave the guys a little spark. But I think I should have scored. They had a fast guy (cornerback Jason McCourty), and he caught me. I don’t think I’ve ever been caught like that before. They did a good job covering it, 61 yards, but I wish it was 100 yards.”

How many tries Patterson will get against the Packers remains to be seen, but a new NFL rule could add intrigue to his returns. In previous years, teams mostly tried to kick the ball out of the end zone for a touchback or deep into the end zone to make Patterson decide whether to run it out.

Now, though, touchbacks are worth five more yards, placing the ball at the 25-yard line instead of the 20. Teams are looking to kick the ball short at times, which is what happened when Patterson got the ball at the 5 for his only kickoff return against Tennessee.

Patterson made the Titans pay. So now the Packers must plot their strategy against the guy who led the NFL in kickoff return average in two of his first three seasons.

“Each week is going to be different (with) the team that you’re playing and their mentality,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “They’ll probably try to kick some out when we get indoors” where wind isn’t a factor.

If that proves successful, Zimmer will need to find other ways to get the ball to Patterson, who played little on offense last season but seems to be earning an increased role. Against the Titans, he caught one pass for 6 yards and ran once for 8 yards; he also had a 9-yard punt return after taking a lateral from Marcus Sherels.

“(Patterson is doing) the things he’s supposed to do to be a professional football player,” Zimmer said. “Line up in the right place, work hard, catch the ball when he has the opportunity. … He’s earned playing time.”

Patterson said he’s willing help out in any way. He joked that “if they need me at fullback or at free safety,” he’ll be ready.

What the Vikings most want from Patterson is another big kickoff return.

“I just need those other 10 guys out there to give me a spark,” Patterson said.