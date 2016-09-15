Packers expect Bradford to start as Vikings QB

Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks Shaun Hill (13) and Sam Bradford (8) warm up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports)

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy expects Sam Bradford to start at quarterback for the Vikings on Sunday night, and he just might be right.

According to a source, Bradford took all the snaps with the first-team offense Wednesday in the practice portion that was closed to the media. McCarthy said he believes the Packers will see the recently acquired Bradford, rather than Shaun Hill, in the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“My understanding is that it may be Sam Bradford,’’ McCarthy said.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer hasn’t announced his starting quarterback, and has given no indication he will do so until just before Sunday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

“You’ll have to wait until Sunday,’’ he said.

Asked if he knows who he will pick, Zimmer said, “No comment.”

Asked if McCarthy might have a source giving him inside information, the Vikings coach said. “I hope not in this building.”

After practice Wednesday, running back Matt Asiata said the team hasn’t been told yet which quarterback will get the call. There has been plenty of speculation it will be Bradford. Some of it has come from the brother of Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

“I would predict that Sam Bradford would be the starting quarterback next week,’’ Fox analyst Chris Spielman said on the air late in Minnesota’s 25-16 win last Sunday in the regular-season opener at Tennessee.

Hill got the start and completed 18 of 33 passes for 236 yards, but he never led the Vikings on a touchdown drive. Since Bradford was acquired Sept. 3 from Philadelphia for first- and fourth-round draft picks, the assumption has been that he at some point would replace incumbent starter Teddy Bridgewater, out for the season with a knee injury.

Zimmer did the same thing last week, waiting until before kickoff in Nashville to announce his starter, although the news broke on Friday that it would be Hill. Fox play-by-play man Dick Stockton said on air during the Titans game that Zimmer told the team last Thursday.

In a conference call Wednesday with Packers media, Zimmer said he is considering not telling his team this week who will start because last week he “was a little disappointed that some of the things got out.’

Hill and Bradford both were tight-lipped about who might start.

“You have to ask coach about all the stuff,” Hill said.

Said Bradford: “You’ll have to ask Coach Zim about that.”

Hill sidestepped a question about whether he would be disappointed if he doesn’t start after leading the team to victory in the opener.

“I’ve been around long enough that nothing surprises me and nothing catches me off guard,” the 15-year veteran said. “I prepare the same every week.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Minnesota players likely know who will start.

“I would guess once the media leaves practice, the players have a pretty good idea of who is going to be the starter,” Rodgers said. “I think it does help if you know who it is, and I’m sure those guys have an idea of who it is going to be going into Sunday.”

Bradford has been preparing around the clock since he arrived in Minnesota. He was at Winter Park on Tuesday, the players’ off day, for additional instruction.

“I think it gets better every day,” Bradford said. “Obviously, it’s much better now than it was at this point last week. Being able to go through a week of practice, being at the (Tennessee) game on the sidelines, hearing the play calls, kind of visualizing the game in my head, I feel much better now.”

Bradford stayed after practice Wednesday to work with starting receivers Stefon Diggs and Charles Johnson.

“You just want to build that chemistry, so he can see how you break down (routes),” Johnson said. “The more you get together, the better off it’s going to be.”

Even though he believes it will be Bradford, McCarthy said the Packers are preparing for both Minnesota quarterbacks. If Bradford gets the nod Sunday, it would be his third career start against Green Bay, the first two coming with St. Louis.

The Rams lost 24-3 at Green Bay in 2011 when Bradford completed 29 of 45 passes for 328 yards with an interception. They lost 30-20 at home in 2012 when Bradford completed 21 of 34 for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception.