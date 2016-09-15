MURPHY: Intolerance for scrutiny doesn't become Blair Walsh

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison (96) talks with kicker Blair Walsh (3) after he missed an extra point kick during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Minnesota won 25-16. (Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS—Therapy was in session Thursday as Blair Walsh stressed how confident he is, how good a kicker he has been and how all this scrutiny over wide left (again) and carryover angst from January's playoff shank is really idle chatter.

The strong-legged, always accountable and increasingly thin-skinned Vikings kicker could make all of it go away, of course, by converting his first field goal or point-after attempt Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

And all the other ones.

Making four attempts in last weekend's win at Tennessee didn't relieve the mounting tension following three ugly misses. Nor did they disarm the social media mob demanding still raw over last January's playoff shank.

Instead, Walsh tried hard Thursday to convince prying eyes that everything is going to be all right.

"I'm one of the best in the NFL and I believe that; my career says that," Walsh declared in front of his locker. "All I'm going to do is continue to perform like it."

This sounds more like a man trying to convince himself.

"Obviously, it's unacceptable to miss those two field goals at the beginning of the game," he continued. "I thought there was enough good stuff to draw upon that would leave me feeling confident going into this game, and I know I will be."

Being one of the NFL's most reliable kickers the past five years demands playing up to that standard and infusing swagger along the Vikings sideline, in the shiny new seats at U.S. Bank Stadium and on the beer-soaked couches of Vikings fans everywhere.

That strut has been downgraded to a shuffle after Walsh's contradictory performance in Nashville, a flashback to what might have been at icy TCF Bank Stadium.

With Teddy Bridgewater mending from reconstructive surgery and Sam Bradford running up the meter on the sideline, the Vikings have spilled too much blood and invested too much treasure in 2016 to peek through their collective fingers every time Walsh lines up a kick.

The Vikings already spent a sixth-round draft choice on him. Moreover, the team is $5.25 million of guarantees into a four-year, $14 million contract on which Walsh started collecting last week. That vote of confidence followed his worst statistical season in 2014, a blip in an otherwise sterling career in which Walsh ranks eighth among active kickers in field-goal accuracy.

Now this.

Anxiety in the kicking game is toxic for team confidence and strategy. It forces coaches to take risks to chase points that should be easier to secure. It will gut momentum like a fish and drive fans into padded rooms.

"I just told him we've got his back," said defensive end Brian Robison. "Sometimes you've just got to relax, go out there and do your job. We've seen he can go out there and hit big-time field goals. It's nothing new for him, so he's just got to go out there and get it done."

Special-teams coordinator Mike Priefer said Walsh needs to get out of his own head.

"He pulled the first one left and I think it was more of a mental thing than anything," Priefer said. "He has his confidence back; he just has to not think so much and go out and do his job."

Face plant against the Packers and Walsh could be headed for the gallows.

Clamoring for veteran kicker Robbie Gould, on the streets after Chicago jettisoned him during the preseason, is predictable and misguided.

Gould's 85.4-percent career accuracy is only an eyelash higher than Walsh's 84.5 mark. Gould has made 23 of 31 field goals from 50-plus yards. Walsh is 24 for 34. The Bears kicked Gould to the curb because they were tired of him leaving his kickoffs a club length short at the 10-yard line.

Besides, cutting Walsh still would count $3.3 million against next year's salary cap. As if the Vikings aren't already throwing enough cash into their roster money pit.

No one doubts Walsh's power in amassing points and touchbacks. His precision is at issue. So is defensiveness he seems to be radiating under fine-tooth inspection. Asked about pulling kicks like he did in the 10-9 wild-card loss to Seattle, then two of his first three attempts of 2016, Walsh chuckled.

"You guys can kind of speculate on that what you want," he said. "We know what we're doing in this locker room. We know how to correct our errors and mistakes. We had a nice good team win. I was part of it in the second half and I was part of it last year, too. That's how I feel going into this game and this season."

Another reporter asked Walsh about an inspirational mantra in his locker, positive reinforcement a priest at his Catholic high school in Georgia gave him years ago that still resonates.

"You guys are diving deep," he said. "Week 2 and we're going into this?"

Look, there is nothing pleasant about nit-picking flaws of an accomplished player, but Walsh shouldn't be surprised at the cross-examination.

"No, it's pretty commonplace over the last eight months," he said. "You deal with it. You live with it and you move on. I'm confident in what I do every day. I enjoy my life and I enjoy being part of this team. I'll continue to do my best."

As writer, director and producer of this drama, Walsh has final cut privilege for whatever ending he wants.