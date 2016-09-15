Forte's 3 TDs lead Jets over Bills

New York Jets running back Matt Forte runs the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday at New Era Field. (USA TODAY Sports)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Matt Forte rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns to help the New York Jets secure their first victory of the season, 37-31, over the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at New Era Field.

Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 34 passes for 374 yards and a touchdown against his former team, avenging a loss here in last season's finale that kept New York out of the playoffs. Fitzpatrick threw for more yards than he compiled in that game (181) and last week's season-opening loss at Cincinnati (189).

Eric Decker caught six passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Marshall had six receptions for 101 yards.

Tyrod Taylor passed for a career-high 297 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw a fourth-quarter interception as the Bills fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2010 when they lost the first eight games.

Forte's third touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run extended the Jets' lead to 13 points with 4:02 remaining.

The Bills got within a touchdown on Mike Gillislee's 18-yard scoring pass from Taylor with 1:17 left in the game.

Marshall recovered the Bills' onside kick attempt and the Forte ran the clock down to 10 seconds before the Bills got the ball back one final time. A hook-and-ladder pass got the Bills near midfield, but lacking any timeouts, they could not run another play.