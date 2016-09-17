Jan 3, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) rushes with the football during the first quarter as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) defends at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS — It was vintage Aaron Rodgers, bobbing, weaving, chucking and escaping certain disaster — No. 12 with a bullet, and the NFL's best improviser is coming to crash the Vikings' coming-out party at U.S. Bank Stadium.

There was the Packers quarterback and two-time NFL most valuable player last weekend in sultry Jacksonville, outfoxing two blitzing Jaguars defenders stalking their prey and powering a touchdown pass into a peephole 34 yards downfield.

Rodgers' touchdown pass to Davante Adams at the end of the first half of Green Bay's 27-23 season-opening victory evolved from a Houdini-like ballet that mesmerized his audience again.

Jacksonville sent the house on third-and-10. Rodgers scrambled left, then corkscrewed back to the pocket.

Defensive tackle Jared Odrick quickly closed, both arms up and inches from the quarterback's face. From the backside, cornerback Jalen Ramsey grabbed a fistful of Rodgers' jersey and was yanking him down.

No sack. No throw away. No interception. Just the game-winning score and another prolific highlight for Rodgers' vault.

"It's like they practice it, but I don't know if they really do because guys, they just find open spots," marveled cornerback Terence Newman, Minnesota's 36-year-old sage. "It's like one guy takes off, the other guy goes to this place, and he finds them.

"You don't know when it's coming. You don't know where it's going to end up. You've just got to try to extend and understand where a guy wants to go."

Chasing Aaron is the dramedy that has haunted the Vikings for years.

Rodgers enters Sunday night's nationally televised showdown trying to reclaim the NFC North Division title Minnesota swiped last year. He rolls into this new stadium in a familiar town armed with a 107.7 passer rating in five seasons since leading Green Bay to a Super Bowl XLV championship — best in show over that span.

And he practically owns the Vikings over a full season's worth of career work.

In 16 starts, Rodgers is 11-5, having won three of four matchups against Vikings coach and defensive mastermind Mike Zimmer. His 68.1 percent completion percentage, 3,993 yards, 8.3 yards per attempt, 113.2 rating and five interceptions are tops among Rodgers' division opponents.

Asked what concerns him most about facing Rodgers, Zimmer answered succinctly, "Basically him."

Quarterback stability and the glaring lack thereof have defined the rivalry between these neighboring fiefdoms since the end of the Gulf War.

Rodgers is only the fourth quarterback to start a game for Green Bay against Minnesota since 1991. Scratch Matt Flynn's one-off appearance in 2013 against the Vikings in that dreadful 26-26 tie at Lambeau Field and what's left?

Brett Favre and Don Majkowski.

Over the past 25 years, the Vikings have deployed 18 starting quarterbacks against the Packers, including Favre in 2009-10. Sam Bradford likely becomes No. 19.

Let that marinate for a moment.

Minnesota has spent a quarter century trying to solve its quarterback riddle while the Packers whistle past a graveyard of failures such as Sean Salisbury, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Gus Frerotte, Tarvaris Jackson and Christian Ponder.

There are no great secrets with Rodgers. His arm strength and accuracy are lethal. His scrambling and aptitude are renowned. Add the competitive heart of a lion and you have a coach's dream.

"Aaron Rodgers is extremely professional in all facets of his job description," said Packers coach Mike McCarthy. "The thing I'm always impressed with and enjoy coaching him (because) is his drive to be successful and his passion for winning."

Without top receiving threat Jordy Nelson last season, Rodgers supposedly had a "down" season. He still threw for 3,821 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In Week 17 last January at Lambeau Field, the Vikings contained him and did not get burned by the improv.

Xavier Rhodes intercepted Rodgers in the end zone. Everson Griffen was the beast of an exhausted pass rush. And Zimmer dialed up enough deceptive play calls for Minnesota to pull off the upset.

The chess match resumes Sunday, which Rodgers relishes.

Football players do not get 162 or 82 games to scratch their competitive itch. Build it up, tear it down and start over again just 16 times a season.

"That to me is the challenge that gets me up every Monday morning," Rodgers said. "When you put to bed the previous opponent and look forward to the next opponent. We've got a great opportunity this week. New stadium, which is great from what I've heard. Division opponent. 'Sunday Night Football.'

"You know the ratings are going to be huge. This is why we do what we do, for the challenge and the thrill of putting our skills on display."

Those are some crazy skills.