Winger invited to Wild training camp that opens Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. — With six of their top players at the World Cup of Hockey, the Wild have invited winger Tomas Fleischmann to training camp for a professional tryout.

The 32-year-old veteran has played for Wild coach Bruce Boudreau in the past, playing parts of four seasons with him in Washington, and part of one season in Anaheim.

In 657 games, the 11-year veteran has scored 137 goals and tallied 198 assists, spending time with the Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Ducks, Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks. Fleischmann had 14 goals and 11 assists last season, splitting time between the Canadiens and Blackhawks.

Fleischmann is likely competing for a spot on the Wild's fourth line. As of now, winger Chris Stewart figures to be the only lock on that line.

Fleischmann is the second player to garner a PTO after the team extended an invite to veteran winger Ryan Carter a couple weeks ago.

Camp roster set

With training camp opening on Friday, the Wild have announced their 38-man training camp roster. More names will be added upon the conclusion of the 2016 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Mich.

The Wild need to get down to a 23-man roster before Opening Night against the Blues in St. Louis on Oct. 13.

There is a chance for prospects to stand out early because veterans Zach Parise, Ryan Suter, Mikko Koivu, Mikael Granlund, Erik Haula and Nino Niederreiter will miss the start of training camp while competing at the World Cup of Hockey.

Here's a look at the roster as it stands right now.

FORWARDS—Charlie Coyle, Chris Stewart. Mikko Koivu. Jordan Schroeder. Zach Parise. Eric Staal. Tomas Fleischmann, Jason Zucker, Ryan Carter, Zac Dalpe, Nino Niederreiter, Jason Pominville. Pat Cannone, Tyler Graovac, Marc Hagel, Erik Haula, Zack Mitchell, Grayson Downing, Brady Brassart, Kurtis Gabriel, Mikael Granlund.

DEFENSEMAN—Mike Reilly, Christian Folin, Marco Scandella, Ryan Suter, Matt Dumba, Jonas Brodin, Victor Bartley, Guillaume Gelinas, Maxime Fortunus, Nate Prosser, Jared Spurgeon, Zach Palmquist, Alex Gudbranson, Dylan Labbe.

GOALTENDERS—Alex Stalock, Darcy Kuemper, Devan Dubnyk.